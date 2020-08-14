Left Menu
MUMBAI, Aug 14, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on August 13, 2020 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent)

Repo in Corporate Bond 75.00 5.30 5.30-5.30 RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D.

Money Market Operations as on August 13, 2020 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET ( ONE LEG ) Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 272,358.42 3.16 0.90-4.10 I. Call Money 11,400.26 3.44 1.80-4.10 II. Triparty Repo 179,443.10 3.18 3.10-3.25 III. Market Repo 81,515.06 3.06 0.90-3.30 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - -- B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 197.12 3.36 2.20-3.90 II. Term Money@@ 390.00 - 3.70-3.75 III. Triparty Repo 0.00 - - IV. Market Repo 485.00 2.70 2.00-2.90 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 75.00 5.30 5.30-5.30 RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Thu, 13/08/2020 1 Fri, 14/08/2020 600,451.00 3.35 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Thu, 13/08/2020 1 Fri, 14/08/2020 0.00 4.25 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -600,451.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 34,590.09 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 272,607.09 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -327,843.91 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 13/08/2020 428,461.02 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 14/08/2020 425,009.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥13/08/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 17/07/2020 457,518.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). . - Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor. .

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI & As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020 ¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015 * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo. . PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW.

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

