Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies sapped by firm dollar, Turkish lira hits record low

Some Turkish companies are rethinking growth as the lira's slide to record lows has hiked costs and delayed investment plans for some who borrowed in foreign currencies. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 14:38 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies sapped by firm dollar, Turkish lira hits record low
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Emerging market currencies fell on Friday as the dollar firmed on bleak data from China, while Turkey's lira hit a record low as its outlook worsened after the central bank's informal measures to stabilise the currency proved to be temporary.

The lira weakened as far as 7.3660, going beyond a previous all-time low of 7.3650 hit a week earlier, and remained one of the worst performing emerging market currencies, losing 19% against the dollar this year. Investors worried about the risk of rising inflation and even a balance of payments crisis, all amid concerns over depleted reserves, costly state FX interventions and a trend of Turks buying foreign currencies.

The central bank said this week it would halt cheaper funding that had allowed primary dealers to borrow well below its policy rate, which only provided tentative support to the currency. Other developing world currencies were knocked down by a bounce in the U.S. dollar after data showed China's retail sales slipped in July, denting expectations for a modest rise on wariness about the coronavirus, while the factory sector's recovery struggled to pick up pace.

"China was first in to the coronavirus crisis and arguably one of the first to come out of its first phase (of infections), so the fragile nature of its recovery offers an uncomfortable view of the future for other countries," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks was still set to rise for a fourth straight week, while its currencies counterpart also tracked weekly gains.

Investors are now waiting for a meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials over the weekend about their Phase 1 trade deal amid deteriorating relations between the world's two largest economies. South Africa's rand slipped against the dollar, along with the Russian rouble, while currencies in central and eastern Europe, including Hungary, Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic, were mostly flat against the euro.

Istanbul stocks slipped 1.3%, declining the most among regional peers. Some Turkish companies are rethinking growth as the lira's slide to record lows has hiked costs and delayed investment plans for some who borrowed in foreign currencies.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

China air pollution falls 10.8% because of coronavirus slowdown

China saw average concentrations of lung-damaging airborne particles known as PM2.5 fall by 10.8 from January to July as industry slowed because of the coronavirus, data showed on Friday, though levels were still well above WHO recommendati...

Rise in fiscal deficit of central, state govts likely to impact construction sector this yr: IndRa

Even as construction activities in the country have resumed since July, increase in fiscal deficit of central and state governments is likely to impact the sector this financial year, according to India Ratings IndRa. The agency had recentl...

Soccer-Arsenal sign Brazil winger Willian on three-year contract

Arsenal have signed Brazil winger Willian on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Friday.The 32-year-old joins Arsenal on a free transfer after failing to agree on a new long-term contract with Chelsea. Willian scored 63 goals...

Defending champions Spain among European teams to play in Women's FIFA U-17 WC in India

Defending champions Spain, England and Germany were on Friday named for the FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup to be held in India next year on the basis of their rankings after the European qualifying tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020