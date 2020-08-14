Left Menu
Development News Edition

EsseNVideri Media acquires the Indian affiliate site Guide2Gambling.in

On the 13th of Aug 2020, EsseNVideri Media acquired the Indian affiliate website Guide2Gambling.in and thereby strengthened its position as India's fastest growing lead generation company. Our iGaming operators remunerate EsseN Videri Media for each online player that it generates for the operator through such websites as sevenjackpots.com and guide2gambling.in.

PTI | Sofia | Updated: 14-08-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 14:48 IST
EsseNVideri Media acquires the Indian affiliate site Guide2Gambling.in
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

On the 13th of Aug 2020, EsseNVideri Media acquired the Indian affiliate website Guide2Gambling.in and thereby strengthened its position as India's fastest growing lead generation company. The acquisition is the first in ENV Media's history. SOFIA, Bulgaria, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 13th of June 2020, EsseN Videri Media LTD acquired the affiliate website Guide2Gambling.in ("G2G"). G2G operates in the Indian market and is a highly visited casino portal for rankings and reviews of online casinos, table and game guides. The company also provides players with live streaming on the platforms YouTube and Twitch. The transaction includes all social media accounts, domains and affiliate accounts, Guide2Gambling.in sales in the first two quarters of 2020 amounted to approximately EUR 50,000 with a profit margin surpassing 55%. The majority of the revenue comes from organic traffic under RS (rev share) agreements and the site is expected to generate a minimum of at least 2000 new depositing clients this year.

"I am extremely proud of acquiring G2G who launched as one of the first affiliate sites in the Indian market and are therefore a perfect fit for EsseN Videri Media. The transaction is the first in EsseNViderias history and in line with the company strategy to grow in the Indian market. With G2G we are strengthening our Share of Voice in India and the domain complements our existing portfolio. In parallel we are strengthening our organisation with the three Co-Founders who will join our management group and be a part of our daily operations. This will hopefully create synergies within the group and increase our current momentum," says Mattias Bergehed, CEO at EsseN Videri Media. Esse N Videri has grown into the leading affiliate website for Indian players and I am thrilled that G2G will be a part of their network. I will still have an operational role in the site and the synergies will take G2G to the next level," says Christopher Baude, CMO at Esse N Videri Media and Co-Founder and previous owner of Guide2Gambling.in About EsseNVideri Media EsseNVideri Media was founded in 2019 and is engaged in lead generation and performance marketing within the iGaming industry. The company attracts numbers of online gambling players through various products and services such as search engine optimisation, social and referral acquisitions and directs them to a number of B2B customers within the Igaming vertical. Esse N Videri Media primarily focuses on customers who operate gambling websites on their own websites in India. Our customers use a network of marketing partners, mainly known as affiliates, to promote their services and products, to attract more online players to their websites. Our iGaming operators remunerate EsseN Videri Media for each online player that it generates for the operator through such websites as sevenjackpots.com and guide2gambling.in. Esses core market is primarily regions around Southeast Asia. The company has approximately 12 employees and the headquarter is located in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1228259/ENV_Media_Logo.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1228260/Guide2Gambling_Logo.jpg www.env.media PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

China air pollution falls 10.8% because of coronavirus slowdown

China saw average concentrations of lung-damaging airborne particles known as PM2.5 fall by 10.8 from January to July as industry slowed because of the coronavirus, data showed on Friday, though levels were still well above WHO recommendati...

Rise in fiscal deficit of central, state govts likely to impact construction sector this yr: IndRa

Even as construction activities in the country have resumed since July, increase in fiscal deficit of central and state governments is likely to impact the sector this financial year, according to India Ratings IndRa. The agency had recentl...

Soccer-Arsenal sign Brazil winger Willian on three-year contract

Arsenal have signed Brazil winger Willian on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Friday.The 32-year-old joins Arsenal on a free transfer after failing to agree on a new long-term contract with Chelsea. Willian scored 63 goals...

Defending champions Spain among European teams to play in Women's FIFA U-17 WC in India

Defending champions Spain, England and Germany were on Friday named for the FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup to be held in India next year on the basis of their rankings after the European qualifying tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020