Tax2win to help millions of frontline healthcare workers in India with free e-filing of income tax returns

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The outburst of Covid-19 has triggered struggle for everyone and forced the government to extend ITR filing deadline. With the pandemic's cases on a consistent rise in India, millions of frontline healthcare workers have doubled their efforts in the need of the hour to help the nation stand back on its feet. They are putting in their heart and soul to ensure that the families stay healthy. Be it long working hours in the uncomfortable PPE kits or attending spontaneously to the new patients of Covid-19, they are there when and where needed.

Tax2win have been following up on the selfless service that these frontline healthcare professionals are providing to fight coronavirus, so that common people like us can stay safe at home. Their selfless sacrifices are praiseworthy and courage, unmatched. They are no less than superheroes who save lives. While these frontline workers are fighting lot of battles every day, Tax2win- India's fastest growing e-filing & tax saving platform has introduced its own innovative way to thank these frontline workers i.e. by launching a new initiative 'Cure Your ITR With eCA's'. Under this, Tax2win will file their income tax returns free of cost online without making unnecessary office visits.

"We have been thinking of a way to care for these caregivers by taking their tax filing burden off to make this time less stressful for them, and therefore we are very happy to announce the 'Cure Your ITR With eCA's' - an expert-led virtual tax return filing initiative for frontline healthcare workers under which we'll be providing them with a 100 per cent free digital Tax Filing Assistance from the comfort of their home or workplace. We salute their efforts with this small helping gesture," says CA Abhishek Soni, Co-Founder, Tax2win. This initiative is truly an innovative thinking to care for these caregivers by taking their tax filing burden off to make this time less stressful for them.

To ease your tax filing burden, here are the steps to follow: 1. Visit https://tax2win.in/p/thanks-frontliners & Signup to get started

2. Upload Documents Digitally - No office visits required, just upload the specified documents on portal and it is good to go. 3. Review & Contact - Experienced professional will thoroughly go through your documents. Further, eCA will call you to understand your income, investment & deductions to help you get maximum refunds.

4. Approval & Filing - After addressing your doubts or questions (if any), Tax2win will file your income tax return for you. Needless to mention, the ITR filing assistance will be provided online over Email/ Call, without any physical meetings or visits. It is a paperless practise specially curated for healthcare frontliners to save them from the hassles of ITR filing. Not only will this address safety, but it will also save the valuable time of our hardworking healthcare workers.

"Tax2win eCA's focus on filing accurate returns, avail maximum deductions and getting maximum tax refunds. Tax2win has made Online Tax Filing super easy!" said Dr Rajshree Rathore, from Jaipur. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)