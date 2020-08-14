Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia president urges economic "reboot", boost to health care

Indonesia must use the coronavirus pandemic to reboot Southeast Asia's biggest economy, President Joko Widodo said on Friday, as he proposed a $187 billion 2021 budget that includes spending more on healthcare, including vaccines, and infrastructure. Widodo made the remarks in his annual state of the union and budget speeches to parliament.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 15:43 IST
Indonesia president urges economic "reboot", boost to health care

Indonesia must use the coronavirus pandemic to reboot Southeast Asia's biggest economy, President Joko Widodo said on Friday, as he proposed a $187 billion 2021 budget that includes spending more on healthcare, including vaccines, and infrastructure.

Widodo made the remarks in his annual state of the union and budget speeches to parliament. Due to coronavirus precautions, less than half of the lawmakers were present for his address, with the rest watching online. Likening the current economic situation to "a computer crash", he said Indonesia, along with other countries, must "shutdown, restart and reboot".

"We must capitalize on the crisis as a momentum to make a big leap," he said. Widodo proposed a 2,747.5 trillion rupiah ($186.65 billion) 2021 budget, up 0.3% from this year.

He said the fiscal deficit should dip to 5.5% of GDP, from 6.34% in 2020, the highest in more than a decade as the government sought to shield the economy from the pandemic. Indonesia has recorded the highest death toll due to coronavirus in Southeast Asia, though authorities have been pushing to reopen the economy.

Economic growth should rebound to 4.5%-5.5% next year, Widodo said, compared with government projections of stalled growth this year and a 5% rise in 2019. The budget showed "the government is pretty optimistic about its expectation for economic recovery even as we see globally that the recovery in developed economies has been pretty slow," said Josua Pardede, an economist with Bank Permata.

Widodo, who allocated $1.7 billion for COVID-19 vaccines and research, said accelerating reform of the health sector was a top priority, along with strengthening food supply chains, including with a newly planned food estate on Borneo island. He also highlighted plans to slash oil imports by using fuel made from palm oil, including by expanding the green diesel state oil firm Pertamina successfully made from 100% palm oil.

The so-called D100 would absorb a minimum of 1 million tonnes of farmer-produced palm for 20,000 barrels of production capacity per day, Widodo said, without giving a timeframe. Cash and food assistance, tax breaks and programmes to support small firms would continue next year, though would fall to $24 billion, compared with $47 billion this year.

To aid economic recovery, $28 billion of infrastructure spending was proposed. ($1 = 14,720.0000 rupiah) (Additional reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Editing by Ed Davies and Alex Richardson)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese firms hit by new import hurdles in India - sources

Chinese firms like Xiaomi are facing delays getting approvals from Indias quality control agency for their goods, five industry sources told Reuters, as the business environment deteriorates after a clash on their Himalayan border.Greater s...

Oilseeds sowing up 14.41 pc in Kharif season so far

Area sown to oilseeds has increased by 14.41 per cent to 187.14 lakh hectares so far in the 2020-21 kharif season from 163.57 lakh hectares a year ago on good rains, according to latest data released by the agriculture ministry. The rise in...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to make coronavirus strain for possible human challenge trials

U.S. government scientists have begun efforts to manufacture a strain of the novel coronavirus that could be used in human challenge trials of vaccines, a controversial type of study in which healthy volunteers would be vaccinated and then ...

INSIGHT-As COVID-19 cases rise in U.S., precious plasma donations lag

In late April, a coalition of New Mexico healthcare systems began asking local COVID-19 survivors to donate their plasma, the antibody-rich blood product used to help treat people hospitalized with the disease.More than 50 people donated in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020