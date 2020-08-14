Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Railways to run Ganapati special trains for Konkan

The Western Railway announced that it will run 20 special services from August 17 to August 27. "Western Railway will run 20 trips of five Special trains -- two from Mumbai Central to Sawantwadi Road, two from Bandra Terminus to Sawantwadi Road and one from Bandra Terminus to Kudal on special fare," it said in a release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 17:29 IST
Maha: Railways to run Ganapati special trains for Konkan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) on Friday announced that they will operate special trains from Mumbai to Konkan in Maharashtra for the coming Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The CR said in a release that it will run 162 special trips starting August 15 to clear the extra rush, while the WR promised to run 20 special trips from August 17.

The booking for special trains "with special charges" will start from Saturday, a CR release said. Passengers will have to adhere to all the norms and standard operating procedures related to COVID-19 during the travel, it said.

Eight special trains will ply on four routes (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Sawantwadi, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Kudal, LTT to Ratnagiri and LTT to Sawantwadi) from August 15 to September 5, it said. The Western Railway announced that it will run 20 special services from August 17 to August 27.

"Western Railway will run 20 trips of five Special trains -- two from Mumbai Central to Sawantwadi Road, two from Bandra Terminus to Sawantwadi Road and one from Bandra Terminus to Kudal on special fare," it said in a release. Notably, on Thursday the CR had claimed in a statement that it was ready to run Ganapati special trains for Maharashtra's coastal area, but the state government had not given a final go-ahead.

Every year, lakhs of people travel to their native places in Konkan from Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi (which falls on August 22 this time). In view of the pandemic, the state government has made 10-day home quarantine mandatory for the visitors on reaching their destinations.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Signing of MoUs to lead India to Self-reliance in Defence technologies: Rajnath

On the final day of Atmanirbhar Week celebration of the Ministry of Defence MoD Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh today launched Department of Defence Production, MoDs portal SRIJAN which is a one-stop-shop online portal that provides access...

Turkey strongman Erdogan making all-out efforts to re-establish Caliphate

With Turkey reconverting the famed Hagia Sophia into a mosque, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is making all-out efforts to establish himself as the ruler of the Muslim world. Even as Erdogan is undoing the foundations of modern Turkey as en...

Soccer-Netherlands' Wiegman to become England Women's coach from 2021

Netherlands womens soccer team manager Sarina Wiegman will succeed Phil Neville as England Womens head coach from next year after signing a four-year deal, the Football Association FA announced on Friday.The Dutch won the European Champions...

Dhoni, other CSK players arrive in Chennai for camp ahead of IPL

Enigmatic former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and some of his Chennai Super Kings teammates arrived here on Friday for a short training camp ahead of the IPL in UAE, where the World Cup-winning star will make his eagerly-awaited retur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020