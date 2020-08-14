Airtel packs-in 1,000 GB extra data on purchase of XstreamFiber connection

Airtel on Friday said those buying its XstreamFiber Home Broadband connection will get 1,000 GB additional data as part of Independence Day celebration offer. The offer is for a limited period and applicable on all Airtel XstreamFiber plans, except unlimited data and prepaid broadband plans.

The additional data is valid for a period of six months, it said. It will be available to customers across top cities where Airtel provides XstreamFiber broadband services, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

"As part of Independence Day celebrations, Airtel has rolled out...limited period offer for customers opting for its Airtel XstreamFiber Home Broadband. Airtel is giving 1,000 GB free additional data with the purchase of a new Airtel XstreamFiber connection," the company said in a statement. India has seen massive surge in demand for home broadband as people work from home, children take online classes and OTT (Over the Top) based digital entertainment grows, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Airtel Xtream Fibre offers ultra-fast broadband with speeds up to 1 Gbps and serve the requirements of multiple connected devices in today's homes," the statement added..