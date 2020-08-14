Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamdhenu June quarter net profit falls 75 pc to Rs 1.5 cr

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 6 crore during the same quarter a year ago, Kamdhenu said in a BSE filing. During April-June, the company said its total income also fell significantly to Rs 88.99 crore, from Rs 223.02 crore in the year-ago quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:13 IST
Kamdhenu June quarter net profit falls 75 pc to Rs 1.5 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Kamdhenu Ltd on Friday posted a sharp decline of 75 per cent in its standalone net profit at Rs 1.5 crore due to reduced income. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 6 crore during the same quarter a year ago, Kamdhenu said in a BSE filing.

During April-June, the company said its total income also fell significantly to Rs 88.99 crore, from Rs 223.02 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its total expenses were at Rs 87.05 crore, as against Rs 213.04 crore during April-June of the preceding fiscal.

In a separate statement, the company further said its business was impacted due to COVID-19 outbreak. The company continues to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on its business including customers, supply chain etc, Kamdhenu said.

The company's CMD Satish Kumar Agarwal said: "The quarter gone by has been a challenging one for the steel industry as a whole. COVID-19 pandemic has caused the operations to come to a grinding halt which has impacted our business. "It is reflected in the lower revenues and profitability of the company. With the subsequent easing of the lockdown guidelines, our company has slowing started getting back to normalcy in our operations and we are currently operating at over 80 per cent of our installed capacity." The Gurugram-based Kamdhenu has a presence in the steel and paints segment.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala CM hoes into self-quarantine, Devaswom Minister to hoist tricolour on I-Day

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others, who visited Kozhikode plane crash site, have entered self-quarantine as a preventive measure for COVID-19, the Chief Ministers Office said on Friday. According to the Chief Ministers Office...

BEML teams up with IIT-Kanpur for pilotless aircraft, UAVs

Bengaluru-headquartered BEML said on Friday it would collaborate with IIT-Kanpur for joint indigenous development of pilotless target aircraft PTA and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles UAVs. Both the organisations would synergise respective...

Maha: Villages near Tansa, Modak Sagar dams on alert

Villages in the catchment areas of Tansa and Modak Sagar dams have been put on alert as the reservoirs are nearing their overflow limits due to heavy rainfall in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Friday. Collectors, superintende...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 14

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020