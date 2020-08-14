Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow futures retreat after weak retail sales data

Futures linked to the S&P 500 and Dow dipped on Friday as data showed domestic retail sales growth slowed more than expected in July, adding to worries about a wobbly post-pandemic economic recovery in the absence of a new U.S. fiscal stimulus bill.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:39 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow futures retreat after weak retail sales data

Futures linked to the S&P 500 and Dow dipped on Friday as data showed domestic retail sales growth slowed more than expected in July, adding to worries about a wobbly post-pandemic economic recovery in the absence of a new U.S. fiscal stimulus bill. Aggressive stimulus measures have helped Wall Street's main indexes bounce from a coronavirus-driven crash in March, and the S&P 500 briefly traded above its Feb. 19 record close for a second straight day on Thursday.

But the benchmark index has struggled to top its all-time high of 3,393.52, which was also hit on Feb. 19. Data on Friday showed U.S. retail sales increased less than expected last month and could slow further due to spiraling COVID-19 cases and a reduction in unemployment benefit checks.

The reading also comes at a time when the domestic labor market is struggling and a nascent rebound in China appears to be slowing. "The state of the consumer and the ability in the interest to spend is going to be key in self sustaining the economic recovery ultimately," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

A deadlock between top Democrats and the White House over more stimulus measures to support the economy have also been a major point of focus. Uncertainty over the timing of an agreement has undercut sentiment in recent sessions, with the upcoming U.S. presidential elections expected to add another layer of caution.

At 8:55 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 93 points, or 0.33%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.25 points, or 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 27 points, or 0.24%. Leading gains among Nasdaq 100 stocks trading before the bell was Applied Materials Inc, up 3.7%, after it forecast fourth-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates following a rebound in demand for chip equipment and services.

Electric car maker Tesla rose 3.2% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock, citing potential in the firm's battery business. Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc posted quarterly revenue a notch above estimates, but its shares slid 5.1% after its streaming service iQIYI said it was being probed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of iQIYI dropped 10.8%.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

EU launches 1-mn-euro project in Maharashtra, Odisha for skilling women in housing sector

To help drive change towards sustainable housing through empowering women, the European Union has launched a 1-million-euro project in four districts of Maharashtra and Odisha under which it will train 3,000 women in masonry, plumbing and e...

Greek, Turkish warships in 'mini collision' Ankara calls provocative

A Greek and a Turkish warship were involved in a mild collision on Wednesday during a standoff in the eastern Mediterranean, in what a Greek defence source called an accident but Ankara described as a provocation. Tensions between the NATO ...

Thai student rallies continue despite activist's arrest

Student activists at Thailands most prestigious university defied a ban by college administrators and staged an anti-government rally on Friday, as a prominent protest leader was arrested elsewhere for his involvement in a previous demonstr...

India believes in peace but also capable of giving befitting response to any attempt of aggression, says Prez in veiled message to China

In a veiled message to China amid the border standoff, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday asserted that while India believes in peace it is also capable of giving a befitting response to any attempt of aggression as he said some in our nei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020