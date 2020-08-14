Milaap waives fund raising fee for festive season

Crowdfunding platform Milaap on Friday said it is waiving its fundraising fee for the festive season. This will be applicable to all fundraisers, which had a 5 per cent platform fee earlier, Milaap said in a release. Milaap's free platform will make it easier for more people to get the direct help they deserve, as quickly as possible, it added. The company said it has raised as much as Rs 110 crore online in crowdfunding for COVID-19 in the past four months. "In the past few months, as the crisis of the COVID pandemic unfolded, we have witnessed an unprecedented wave of generosity from people. Thousands raised funds on Milaap to help lakhs of people in distress. "We made Milaap free for all relief related fundraisers as a token of gratitude. Therefore, it made perfect sense for extending this zero per cent fee to all fundraisers, in the upcoming festive season," said Mayukh Choudhury, co-founder and CEO of Milaap.