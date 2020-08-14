Nesco posts 35.73% increase in Q1 net profit at Rs 51.35 cr

Diversified firm Nesco on Friday reported a 35.73 per cent increase in net profit for the quarter ended June 30 at Rs 51.35 crore, largely on the back of lower expenses and higher income from investments. The company, which is into real estate, exhibition centre, food and beverages and engineering businesses, had reported a net profit of Rs 37.83 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Its income from operations during the quarter declined to Rs 69.34 crore from Rs 78.25 crore due to the COVID pandemic induced lockdown which impacted the revenues from Bombay Exhibition Centre at Goregaon.

However, its income from investments increased to Rs 22.01 crore as compared to Rs 1.27 crore a year ago taking the total revenues for the quarter to Rs 91.35 crore from Rs 79.53 crore in the first quarter of 2020. Its total expenses for the quarter declined 18.21 per cent to Rs 27.57 crore from Rs 33.71 crore a year ago. "Bombay Exhibition Centre customers had to reschedule or cancel their exhibitions due to COVID-19. Hence BEC revenues will be affected. The company has decided to build a new exhibition hall so as to increase the capacity of this centre," its chairman Sumant Patel said in a statement. It may be noted that the exhibition centre in suburban Mumbai has been converted into a COVID quarantine facility to accommodate over 1,200 beds.

He further said the company's IT Park revenues are expected to grow in the coming quarters, as the IT park tower 4 is completed. "License agreements have already been finalised with leading MNCs including KPMG, BlackRock, Here Solutions, sming others for the tower 4. Revenues of about Rs 200 crore per year are expected from this tower," Patel added.

The company has also decided to take up the next IT tower, which will have a built-up area of around 40 lakhs sq ft and which will be financed from its own resources without raising any debt. "We are expecting further growth in our indabrator and investment incomes," he added.