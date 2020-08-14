SBI facilitates farmers to revise limit on Kisan Credit Card through YONO app

State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said it has introduced a review feature in its one-stop solution app 'YONO Krishi', facilitating farmers to revise limits on their Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs) without the need to visit a branch. With KCC review option on YONO Krishi, farmers will no longer need to travel the distance to visit the branch to apply for a revision in their KCC limit, SBI said in a release.

KCC review option will help farmers apply for the same in just 4 clicks from the comfort of their homes without any paperwork, SBI said. The lender said since all farmers may not have access to smartphones, it has also streamlined the KCC review process at its branches. KCC review on YONO Krishi is expected to benefit more than 75 lakh farmers having KCC accounts with SBI, it said.

The feature of paperless KCC review will not only help farmers save costs and effort involved in applying for revision of the KCC limit, but also make the process quicker for them especially during the harvesting season, SBI added. "This new feature has been added keeping in mind millions of our valuable farmer customers' convenience and safety. We believe that they will now be experiencing hassle-free application process for their KCC limit revision," said SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar. The state-run lender said the multi-lingual YONO Krishi platform can be accessed by farmers in more than 10 vernacular languages. Through this platform, the SBI is rendering services such as YONO Khata, YONO Bachat, YONO Mitra and YONO Mandi to its farmer customers. With YONO Krishi, SBI has opened the doors of digital agriculture to farmers. In just one year of its launch, YONO Krishi has disbursed more than 14 lakh agri gold loans and has seen more than 15 lakh clicks on YONO Mandi and YONO Mitra.

SBI said its YONO app has grown by leaps and bounds over the last two and a half years since its launch. It has seen more than 58 million downloads with over 26 million registered users. YONO has partnered with over 80 e-commerce players in more than 20 categories. The bank's flagship banking and lifestyle platform, YONO is also tasting success in international markets such as the UK and Mauritius, the bank said.