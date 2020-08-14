Amul decides to digitise artificial insemination services

Amul, brand of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, on Friday said it has decided to digitize the artificial insemination service for dairy animals in its operational area. The digitization of artificial insemination service was initiated on an experimental basis during 2019 in 25 village milk producer societies and was monitored and studied for one year, Amul said in a statement.

After getting functional and operational results, all the 1,200 village-level milk producer societies of Amul Dairy milk shed area will be covered under digitalization, Amul Dairy, Anand, Managing Director Amit Vyas said. Digitization of the artificial insemination service will provide instant service to the milk producers as well as information of milch cattle is also stored in the mobile software system and can be analyzed.

Vyas further said a good response to this method has been received from the members of all village milk producer societies in the Amul Dairy milk shed area. Digitization of artificial insemination services will help to get the data of pregnancy months, calving prediction and milk production accordingly, which will help to plan milk processing at plant level, he added.

Currently, registration of more than 4,500 artificial insemination calls are done by Amul Call Center daily. Amul Dairy performs more than one million artificial inseminations annually in the milk shed area.

Through digitalization, transparent information, as well as its analysis, can be used to make accurate decisions and make the animal husbandry business flourish, Vyas noted.