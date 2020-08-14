CureVac in talks with pharma companies about partnership - Sueddeutsche
German biotechnology firm CureVac is in talks with large drugmakers about a partnership to help market and distribute its prospective vaccine against the COVID-19 virus, its chief executive told Sueddeutsche Zeitung. CureVac, backed by Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates, listed on the Nasdaq stock market on Friday, raising $213 million.
Asked whether CureVac was in talks with larger pharmaceutical partners, CEO Franz-Werner Haas told the paper: "Yes. We are in talks. We cannot go it alone." CureVac which raised funds at the top end of its indicated price range of between $14 and $16 per share, will have further financing rounds going forward, Haas told the paper.
On the cost of a future CureVac vaccine, Haas said 10 euros ($11.8) to 15 euros should be realistic. He did not specify whether that was per dose or per treatment course. The United States has struck a deal for an experimental vaccine developed by Pfizer and partner BioNTech for about $40 per treatment course. Moderna's prospective two-dose regimen would cost between $64 and $74 per person. ($1 = 0.8452 euros)
