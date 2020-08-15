COVID-19 most disruptive event in modern history: Mukesh Ambani

Left Menu
The COVID-19 is the most disruptive event in the modern history and a 'cooperative and collaborative' effort is needed at the global level in the fight against the pandemic, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said during the launch of a book on coronavirus on Saturday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 20:04 IST
The book was written by internal medicine specialist Dr Swapneil Parikh, clinical psychologist Maherra Desai, and neuropsychiatrist Dr Rajesh M Parikh is published by Ebury Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 is the most disruptive event in the modern history and a 'cooperative and collaborative' effort is needed at the global level in the fight against the pandemic, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said during the launch of a book on coronavirus on Saturday. Ambani and his wife Nita e-launched the book via JioMeet - The Corona Virus: What You Need to Know About the Global Pandemic - by three medical experts. The book was written by internal medicine specialist Dr Swapneil Parikh, clinical psychologist Maherra Desai, and neuropsychiatrist Dr Rajesh M Parikh is published by Ebury Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

It addresses the history, evolution, facts and myths around the pandemic. "COVID-19 pandemic undoubtedly is the most disruptive event in modern history. It is both a public health crisis and also an unprecedented economic crisis. Preciously because its sweep is global and the fight against it also calls for strong global cooperation. "All the countries are in it together suffering its consequences. Therefore, the world needs a cooperative and collaborative effort by all," Ambani said during the e-launch.

This book has come out when it is needed the most and provides answers to the questions that people have, he added. Nita Ambani said that the pandemic has been a period of unprecedented fear, grief and uncertainty and that is why this book is such an important, timely and essential piece of work. "This book addresses the most critical need of the hour. It empowers us with the knowledge that can save lives, it dispels misinformation. It reflects on human response to the crisis. Most importantly it is an ode to humanities collective strength and reliance," she noted.

Many of the predictions they have made in this book have already come true, she said adding that Rajesh, Swapneil and Maherra started writing the book as early as February. "And so, it insightfully chronicles the crisis from the very beginning. And true to today's digital age, this is an interactive book, and so you can get digital updates on every chapter," she added.

