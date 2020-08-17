Left Menu
Burundi to demand 42.6 billion from Germany, Belgium as compensation for colonial rule

File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@GeneralNeva)

Burundi wants Germany and Belgium to pay USD 42.6 billion in compensation for colonial rule, according to a news report by Deutsche Welle.

The country's senate has put together a panel of experts to assess the damage done during colonialism and advise on the cost of damages, according to Radio France International.

The broadcaster said that once the amount has been decided, Burundi plans to send these recommendations to the German and Belgium governments.

The country also intends to demand the European countries return stolen historical artifacts and archive material.

From 1890, Germany colonized Burundi, which became part of German East Africa. After World War 1, the country was ruled by Belgium, until it gained its independence in 1962.

During the colonial era, the ruling powers strengthened the divide between the Hutu and Tutsi groups.

This contributed to deadly ethnic conflict between them in the 1970s and then another civil war for 12 years from 1993, which killed some 300,000 people.

The Belgium government carried out a program of kidnapping biracial children from Burundi and then Belgium Congo during the 1940s and 50s.

Belgium officially apologized for this in 2009.

