5paisa launches free app to guide investors in stock market

5paisa school is a free app and can be used by anyone with simple two-step authentication process, " said Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO of  5paisa.com. "As we see millions of new investors investing into equities every month, investor education becomes paramount," he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 13:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Discount broker 5paisa.com on Monday said it has launched a free app to help investors in the stock market understand about safe investment and successful wealth creation. The app -- 5paisa school-- focuses on micro-learning and has many one-minute modules to meet expectations of young investors, the brokerage house said in a statement.

5paisa.com, the country's only listed discount brokerage house, has over 7 lakh active users and offers equity investing at zero brokerage, mutual funds, insurance, and loans, among others on its platform. "We have seen many millennials and new investors losing money in equity due to lack of adequate knowledge and guidance. 5paisa school is a free app and can be used by anyone with simple two-step authentication process, " said Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO of 5paisa.com.

"As we see millions of new investors investing into equities every month, investor education becomes paramount," he added. According to him, the equity participation has seen an exponential growth in the last few months due to improved technology, internet access and availability of high-quality and affordable platforms.

5paisa school has collaborated with industry experts for live webinars and host content created by influencers to help investors learn the advanced trading techniques, the discount broker said. The content is available in both video and textual formats to make the whole process of learning simple and enjoyable. 5paisa school also provides certification on course completion, it added.

5paisa school is a collection of modules catering to the different aspects of the market. These modules are designed to guide investors through the entire journey of investment. In fact, many modules are designed in such a way that they are one-minute reads covering the gist of the entire topic..

