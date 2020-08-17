Dosti Realty Collaborates With Shiamak Davar and Suresh Wadkar for Dosti West County in Thane (W)

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Collaboration with Shiamak Davar's Institute for Performing Arts for dance classes • Collaboration with Suresh Wadkar's Ajivasan Music Academy for vocal and instruments training • Adding Culture and Entertainment to future residents of Dosti West County, Thane (W) Dosti Realty, one of the most buyer-friendly and credible names in the sphere of real estate in the MMR region, reveals a new secret at its large-scale project Dosti West County – Balkum, Thane (W) by collaborating with Shiamak Davar's Institute for Performing Arts and Suresh Wadkar's Ajivasan Music Academy. SHIAMAK™ is one of the most respected international brands in the arena of dance training, epitomising dance, and promoting dance education on the global pedestal for over three decades. Helmed by National Award-winning choreographer, singer & performer – Mr. Shiamak Davar, the institute has its presence in 5 countries across 3 continents. With its motto “Have Feet. Will Dance” it is open to anyone and everyone starting from the age of 2 years and going up to 84 years through its various programs. Residents of Dosti West County will now be able to enjoy this opportunity within their own complex when they enroll at Shiamak Davar's Institute for Performing Arts on payment of the applicable fee and once the classes commence. The institute is known for educating and empowering thousands of individuals every year through the magic of dance and this magic is now a part of Dosti West County. It will infuse the element of recreation, fitness, and entertainment, ensuring a happy and healthy resident, enjoying every bit of his stay not only inside the house but in the surroundings as well.

Ajivasan Music Academy also has been spreading the message of Hindustani Classical Music to thousands of students for 86 years. It has been their continuous endeavor to educate and spread Hindustani Music, Culture & Art across society. The students enrolled in the academy have often had the opportunity to perform with the master himself – Mr. Suresh Wadkar. Ajivasan offers varied Music Appreciation Courses for children, adults, and youth. Ajivasan aims at spreading music education with practical and scientific methods that widen an Individual’s ability to use his/her potential to 100%. The residents of Dosti West County will be able to enroll themselves for Indian and Western Vocal and Instruments training on payment of applicable fee once the classes commence with the complex itself. This initiative has been started in order to endow the residents with the joy of cultural indulgence as well as a medium to relax and unwind through the pursuit of a musical passion. The collaboration with these two renowned names for their project 'Dosti West County' through their creative agency ‘Another Idea’, is primarily due to the fact that it is a large-scale development with a host of lifestyle amenities matching the contemporary and urban lifestyle in a strategic location like Thane (W). The unique installation of the Merlion also lends a glamorous element to the entire project adding onto the aesthetic factor. The project will house a variety of outdoor amenities like Box Cricket, Lawn Tennis; Kids play areas, Cycling track / Jogging path, Futsal Court, Multi-purpose sports court, Multi-purpose lawn, Amphitheatre and resting plazas giving residents the luxury of enjoying large open spaces. It also includes a private clubhouse which encompasses an Olympic size swimming pool along with a kid’s adventure pool with water slide, Gymnasium, Pool/ Snooker Room, Squash Courts, Badminton Courts, Chess and Carrom Room, Table Tennis, Creche, Library, and Cafeteria.

Commenting on the tie-up, Mr. Deepak Goradia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty, says “Dosti Realty has always channelled its efforts towards providing homebuyers with not only a dream home but a revitalizing and enlivening environment. Thane as a location is already sought-after due to its connectivity to various parts of the city as well as its transformation to a commercial as well as a residential hub over the past few years. This coupled with upcoming infrastructural developments like the metro, waterway projects, Grand Central Park is set to make it an even better destination of the future. There are proposed commercial premises within Dosti West County called Dosti Westwood where we will be providing an all-inclusive haven for both Dosti West County residents and their friends and family. So, if someone is looking to book a beautiful banquet hall, cosy guest rooms, eat at the restaurant or hire the AV Room, this is the perfect solution. The Shiamak Davar's Institute for Performing Arts and Suresh Wadkar's Ajivasan Music Academy will be conducted in these premises, so with these two eminent names being present in Dosti West County residents do not need to go anywhere else to avail these facilities. As we know in a metropolitan city convenience and accessibility play a significant role in our choices. We hope the future residents of Dosti West County are as excited as we are about this collaboration and we look forward to them enjoying this cultural value add as well within the project.” About Dosti Realty Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over 3 decades and delivered more than 117 properties till date, providing homes to over 8,600+ families for over 42,700 residents. Encompassing a portfolio of having delivered 10 mn. sq. ft. and currently constructing around 6 mn. sq. ft. across Mumbai and Thane, the company has experience in various development types, be it Residential, Retail, IT Parks, etc. Over the years, it has been known for Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust and Transparency, values that have built lasting relationships. Dosti West County - Dosti Oak project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700006565, Dosti West County - Phase 2 - Dosti Cedar project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700015258, Dosti West County - Phase 3 - Dosti Westwood project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700015501, Dosti West County - Phase 4 - Dosti Pine project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700025834 and are available on website https://maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. Please note that sale/lease of premises in the above referred projects shall be subject to and governed by the terms and conditions of agreement for sale/lease.

Dosti Realty Collaborates with Shiamak Davar and Suresh Wadkar for 'Dosti West County'