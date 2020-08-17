LetsTalkPeriods: Rajasthan Royals partners with personal hygiene brand Niine to break stereotypes

Conversations around periods and the usage of sanitary napkins must no longer happen in hushed tones. Prime Minister Modi's Independence Day speech this morning highlights his welcome support for eliminating taboos about menstruation. These discussions cannot be restricted to only women if we are to break the stigma surrounding this biological process.

Homegrown brand Niine has therefore partnered with the Rajasthan Royals to amplify their campaign and drive awareness around the adoption of safe menstrual hygiene practices. Rajasthan Royals will proudly display the Niine logo on the back of the team's jersey for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League to be held in the UAE from September 19th until November 10th, 2020.

Niine brand was born just over two years ago and has a range of several products including sanitary napkins, hand sanitizer, and hand wash products but is more widely recognized for its range of premium and affordable sanitary napkins. Like Rajasthan Royals, Niine also focuses on leading the way through innovation aimed at enhancing consumer well being, with a Period Tracker app, being the very first by any Sanitary Napkin brand, whilst ensuring inclusivity by being available in 9 Indian languages to further enhance menstrual awareness and health for women.

Niine has constantly been a driving force for social acceptability to free women from menstrual shackles that may be imposed by society. There has been a conscious effort to break stereotypes and ensure that families and men, in particular, are open to seeing and discussing sanitary products within their families. By breaking taboos and encouraging conversations, Niine has become instrumental in empowering women to be at the forefront of this initiative. Rajasthan Royals, as a sporting organization, believes in being at the forefront of change by working with empowered women to further educate the society through their meaningful initiatives. This partnership is a true exemplification of the synergy between the two brands and the belief and vision carried out by them.

Cricket undoubtedly is the most-watched sport in the country and provides the perfect platform to address health and drive social change which defines Niine. Rajasthan Royals are poised to be the vehicle that will help educate men through the IPL 2020 season by building not only awareness but also understanding on a grand scale. "It's time to make a real change. We are delighted to welcome Niine on board, who have been frontrunners in making a change in the way menstruation is perceived in society. The synergy between the two organizations to work on women empowerment is something we are excited about. Their work towards protecting the environment through safe disposal, with their products, has been remarkable and is again something that we're proud to be associated with," said Ranjit Barthakur, Rajasthan Royals' Executive Chairman, while welcoming Niine to the Royals family.

"IPL is a fantastic commodity which is loved and watched by millions around the world, we at Rajasthan Royals, through this partnership look to be the drivers of change both on and off the field during the IPL, sending out a resounding message of change on the biggest of stages," added Barthakur. "Rajasthan Royals is known for their affinity with social causes, and share a common vision of empowering women to strengthen India further. We are very excited at this partnership and look forward to a strong season of innings and knock out menstrual shackles from the lives of our girls and women, together," said Amar Tulsiyan Founder and Chairman, Niine Hygiene and Personal Care.

"We also believe IPL is a powerful platform that reaches out to millions and millions of men and women in our country and internationally, and can be a catalyst in doing away with embarrassment faced by many when it comes to sanitary napkins or in talks about periods. Rajasthan Royals and Niine are glad to be saying "Let's talk periods", together on the cricket field and this Independence Day let's pledge together for real Independence of such women who don't have access to proper menstrual hygiene," Amar Tulsiyan added.