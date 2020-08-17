Left Menu
Development News Edition

Glenmark appoints Dipankar Bhattacharjee to its Board of Directors

- Mr. Bhattacharjee was previously President & CEO - Global Generic Medicines of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and has over thirty years of global pharmaceutical experience MUMBAI, India, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research-led, integrated global pharmaceutical company, announced the appointment of Mr. Dipankar Bhattacharjee as Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of the organization for a period of five years with effect from 14th August, 2020.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-08-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 15:10 IST
Glenmark appoints Dipankar Bhattacharjee to its Board of Directors

- Mr. Bhattacharjee was previously President & CEO - Global Generic Medicines of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and has over thirty years of global pharmaceutical experience MUMBAI, India, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research-led, integrated global pharmaceutical company, announced the appointment of Mr. Dipankar Bhattacharjee as Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of the organization for a period of five years with effect from 14th August, 2020. Mr. Bhattacharjee comes with over 30 years of global experience in leading Generics, Specialty and OTC Pharma, Medical Devices, and FMCG businesses. He has led high performing teams to develop and execute business strategies across all stages of business cycles, driving growth and value through commercial innovation and focused R&D investments.

In his previous role, Mr. Bhattacharjee held various senior leadership positions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, including President & CEO - Global Generics Medicines, Officer and Member Teva Executive Committee (TEC), and Co-chair in JVs with P&G and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. With strong orientation towards stakeholders including investors, customers and consumers, and deep understanding of payers and regulators, he has consistently delivered short-term and long-term results across multiple geographies and business environments. Before Teva, Mr. Bhattacharjee worked with leading global organizations such as Bausch & Lomb, Bank of America and Nestle. He holds a Master's degree in Management Studies from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, University of Mumbai, and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across Generics, Specialty and OTC business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology. It is ranked among the top 80 Pharma & Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2019). For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451507/PRNE_Glenmark_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Light rains, thundershowers in parts of UP

Light to moderate rains and thundershowers occurred at some places in Uttar Pradesh, the meteorological department said on MondayThunderstorm accompanied with lightning occurred at isolated places over the stateThe department has forecast m...

10th session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile postponed

The tenth session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, which was scheduled to take place from 16-24 September, 2020, has been postponed until March next year due to the COVID-19 pandemicThis announcement was made by the parliaments Spea...

Jennifer Hudson pays tributes to Aretha Franklin on her 2nd death anniversary

Actor Jennifer Hudson remembered Aretha Franklin on the RB legends second death anniversary. The Oscar winner, who is set to play Franklin in her upcoming biopic Respect, shared a black-and-white picture of the late singer on Instagram on S...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Concern over U.S. autumn resurgenceThe United States surpassed 170,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally. U.S. public health officials and authorities are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020