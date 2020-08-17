Left Menu
UL launches BIS recognized toy testing services for domestic and foreign manufacturers in India

Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): UL, a global safety science company, today announced the launch of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recognized testing services for domestic and foreign toy manufacturers in the country as per the Indian Standards (IS). UL recently added the new testing capabilities at its facility in Gurugram, India. The safety of toys has been brought under compulsory BIS certification with effect from September 1, 2020, as per the Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020 issued by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

The UL laboratory in Gurugram has received BIS recognition to test toys for the following: IS 9873 (Part 1) 2019 for safety aspects related to mechanical and physical properties

IS 9873 (Part 2) 2017 for flammability IS 9873 (Part 3) 2017 for migration of certain elements

IS 9873 (Part 9) 2017 for certain phthalates esters IS 15644:2006 for the safety of electrical toys

"We believe the quality control order puts in place a robust ecosystem to help confirm the quality and safety of toys sold in the Indian market while promoting self-reliance, which is a win-win situation for both the manufacturers as well the consumers. While manufacturers would be able to achieve quality and safety norms, consumers can simply look for the ISI mark to confirm if a product meets the mandatory safety standards," said Suresh Sugavanam, Vice President and Managing Director of South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa region at UL. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

