Trade unions write to Amit Shah expressing dismay over FIR against protesters

As many as 10 central trade unions (CTUs) on Monday shot off a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah expressing anguish over lodging of police complaints against peaceful protesters protesting against labour policy, disinvestment and privatisation on August 9. Later last month, these unions had given a call for observing a nationwide protest on August 9 against the policies of the government. "We, the joint platform of CTU organisations, express our anguish and deplore the filing of FIRs (first information report) against peaceful protesters protesting against labour policy, disinvestment and privatisation of public sector enterprises and for raising the genuine issues of the front rank coronavirus fighters, doctors, nurses, technical staff, safai karamcharies/municipal workers and the scheme workers-ASHA, Anganwadi, Mid-Day Meal workers etc," the letter said.

It further noted that the working people were compelled to come out in protest during the pandemic period due to the continuing miseries being heaped on them by the government. "Mask wearing and physical distancing was strictly practised while organising the protests. Even then, that has been made the ground for filing the said FIRs. It smacks of vindictive attempt at muzzling the democratic rights of the unions to represent the grievances of the workers, the wealth producers and the service givers. This is unacceptable," the letter said.

The unions urged the Home Minister to get these FIRs, filed throughout India against trade union leaders and activists, withdrawn in the best interest of democracy. The 10 CTUs are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC. There are 12 CTUs in the country including the RSS affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS)..