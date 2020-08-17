Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trade unions write to Amit Shah expressing dismay over FIR against protesters

As many as 10 central trade unions (CTUs) on Monday shot off a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah expressing anguish over lodging of police complaints against peaceful protesters protesting against labour policy, disinvestment and privatisation on August 9.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:38 IST
Trade unions write to Amit Shah expressing dismay over FIR against protesters

As many as 10 central trade unions (CTUs) on Monday shot off a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah expressing anguish over lodging of police complaints against peaceful protesters protesting against labour policy, disinvestment and privatisation on August 9. Later last month, these unions had given a call for observing a nationwide protest on August 9 against the policies of the government. "We, the joint platform of CTU organisations, express our anguish and deplore the filing of FIRs (first information report) against peaceful protesters protesting against labour policy, disinvestment and privatisation of public sector enterprises and for raising the genuine issues of the front rank coronavirus fighters, doctors, nurses, technical staff, safai karamcharies/municipal workers and the scheme workers-ASHA, Anganwadi, Mid-Day Meal workers etc," the letter said.

It further noted that the working people were compelled to come out in protest during the pandemic period due to the continuing miseries being heaped on them by the government. "Mask wearing and physical distancing was strictly practised while organising the protests. Even then, that has been made the ground for filing the said FIRs. It smacks of vindictive attempt at muzzling the democratic rights of the unions to represent the grievances of the workers, the wealth producers and the service givers. This is unacceptable," the letter said.

The unions urged the Home Minister to get these FIRs, filed throughout India against trade union leaders and activists, withdrawn in the best interest of democracy. The 10 CTUs are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC. There are 12 CTUs in the country including the RSS affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS)..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Researchers suggest osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Will recover cost of damage from culprits: BS Yediyurappa on Bengaluru violence

The Karnataka government on Monday decided to recover the costs of damage from the culprits in Bengaluru violence, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said. He said that the government will approach the high court for appointment of claim commiss...

India's GDP to contract 16.5 pc in Q1 as pandemic spreads: SBI report

Indias GDP is expected to contract by 16.5 per cent during the first quarter of current fiscal as the current Covid-19 pandemic is spreading at a much faster rate after the opening up of the economy, State Bank of Indias research report Eco...

CPI(M) demands JPC probe into alleged 'Facebook-BJP nexus'

Demanding a probe into the allegations emerging from a news report in a US daily that Facebook deliberately failed to take action against BJP leaders who violated its hate speech rules, the CPIM said the issue raises questions about the rul...

Arjun Munda inaugurates e-portal on tribal health and nutrition ‘Swasthya’

A series of initiatives were announced by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs here today, which included the Tribal Health and Nutrition Portal Swasthya and e-newsletter on health and nutrition ALEKH the opening of National Overseas Portal and N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020