OKAYA to provide EV charging stations to Prakriti E-Mobility fleet

Okaya Power Group on Monday said it has entered into a partnership with Prakriti E-Mobility for providing charging stations to the fleet operations of the latter. Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited is a fleet operator of electric 4W vehicles while Okaya Power Group is one of the largest suppliers of EV charging stations in India. Okaya has deployed more than 500 chargers across the country

"OKAYA, a flagship company of Okaya Power Group has announced a strategic partnership with Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited, India’s largest fleet operators of electric 4W vehicles with aim to provide well-laid out electrical vehicle charging stations for their fleet operations," a company statement said

Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder & CEO, Prakriti E-Mobility Pvt Ltd, said in the statement the partnership will help mitigate a major concern hindering the adoption of electric vehicles in the country – the absence of adequate charging infrastructure.