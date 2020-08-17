Left Menu
OKAYA to provide EV charging stations to Prakriti E-Mobility fleet

Okaya Power Group on Monday said it has entered into a partnership with Prakriti E-Mobility for providing charging stations to the fleet operations of the latter. Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited is a fleet operator of electric 4W vehicles while Okaya Power Group is one of the largest suppliers of EV charging stations in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 17:18 IST
Okaya has deployed more than 500 chargers across the country

"OKAYA, a flagship company of Okaya Power Group has announced a strategic partnership with Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited, India’s largest fleet operators of electric 4W vehicles with aim to provide well-laid out electrical vehicle charging stations for their fleet operations," a company statement said

Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder & CEO, Prakriti E-Mobility Pvt Ltd, said in the statement the partnership will help mitigate a major concern hindering the adoption of electric vehicles in the country – the absence of adequate charging infrastructure.

