Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge higher, bonds stable after Chinese stocks rally

Coronavirus cases in Italy have doubled over the past two weeks, prompting the country to reimpose restrictions on bars and nightclubs. Rabobank strategist Bas Van Geffen said the past few months had seen optimism build about a strong economic bounce-back, but the reimposition of restrictions was an indication of challenges.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:38 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge higher, bonds stable after Chinese stocks rally

Global equities edged higher and perceived safe havens such as U.S. Treasuries gained Monday as investors weighed further financial stimulus in China against tightening economic restrictions in Italy after a resurgence of coronavirus cases among young people.

Chinese blue chips led the way with gains of 2.35% as the country's central bank provided more medium-term loans to the financial system. Beijing also granted a patent for a CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Ad5-nCOV. Coronavirus cases in Italy have doubled over the past two weeks, prompting the country to reimpose restrictions on bars and nightclubs.

Rabobank strategist Bas Van Geffen said the past few months had seen optimism build about a strong economic bounce-back, but the reimposition of restrictions was an indication of challenges. "We have already cautioned that this is not going to be a V- shaped recovery ... and perhaps this is a sort of a sign to the markets that it is not going to be (a quick recovery)", Van Geffen said.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.42% following broad rallies in Asia and slight gains in Europe. In morning trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.85 points, or 0.26%, to 27,857.17, the S&P 500 gained 9.25 points, or 0.27%, to 3,382.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added 94.49 points, or 0.86%, to 11,113.79.

The U.S. second-quarter earnings season wraps up with major retailers reporting this week including Walmart, Home Depot and Kohls. Sino-American relations remain a sticking point with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday saying he could exert pressure on more Chinese companies such as technology major Alibaba after he moved to ban TikTok.

Investors are looking ahead to Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve will release minutes from its latest policy meeting. "Market participants will be looking for insight into the details and exact timing of when the Fed's Monetary Policy Review will be completed, and also for more clarity with respect to the potential timing and structure of any changes to forward guidance," analysts at NatWest Markets noted.

Speculation is rife that the Fed will adopt an average inflation target, which would seek to push inflation above 2% for some time to make up for the years it has run below that level. That combined with massive new debt supply caused a sharp increase in longer-term bond yields last week, with 30-year yields rising 21 basis points as the curve steepened.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 5/32 in price to yield 0.6931%, from 0.709% late on Friday, while the dollar index fell 0.244%, with the euro up 0.32% to $1.1879. U.S. crude recently rose 1.14% to $42.49 per barrel and Brent was at $44.96, up 0.36% on the day

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Israelis eager to tighten ties to UAE after historic accord

For eager Israelis, anticipation is mounting that Dubais glitzy Burj Khalifa, the worlds tallest building, will soon join the ranks of the Pyramids in Egypt and the ancient ruins in Jordans Petra as a once-forbidden destination now within r...

Trump says U.S. watching 'terrible' situation in Belarus closely

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States will be closely watching the terrible situation in Belarus, where a political crisis erupted after a presidential election on Aug. 9 that protesters say was rigged.Its terrible. T...

Soccer-Guangzhou Evergrande, Beijing top Chinese Super League groups

Guangzhou Evergrande maintained their grip on top spot in Group A of the Chinese Super League CSL as striker Wei Shihao struck twice to guide the defending champions to a 3-1 victory over Henan Jianye, their fourth win in five games. Former...

RBI lifts all restrictions on Bandhan Bank after promoter pares stake

Bandhan Bank on Monday said the Reserve Bank has fully withdrawn the restrictions imposed on the private sector lender for high promoter holding, nearly two years after imposing them. The restrictions included seeking prior approvals for ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020