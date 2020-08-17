Left Menu
Development News Edition

SeQuent Scientific appoints Neeraj Bharadwaj, Rahul Mukim as additional directors

Animal healthcare firm SeQuent Scientific on Monday said its board has approved appointment of Neeraj Bharadwaj and Rahul Mukim as the company's additional directors, with effect from Monday. Shares of SeQuent Scientific on Monday closed at Rs 135 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.77 per cent from its previous close.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:43 IST
SeQuent Scientific appoints Neeraj Bharadwaj, Rahul Mukim as additional directors

Animal healthcare firm SeQuent Scientific on Monday said its board has approved appointment of Neeraj Bharadwaj and Rahul Mukim as the company's additional directors, with effect from Monday. Bharadwaj and Mukim have been nominated by CA Harbor Investments (part of The Carlyle Group) as their nominee on the board of the company, SeQuent Scientific said in a filing to the BSE.

The board has approved their appointment as additional (non-executive and non-independent) directors, it added. The company's board of directors has also approved the resignation of KEC Rajakumar and S Devendra, non-executive directors, with effect from Monday, the filing said.

In May this year, SeQuent Scientific in a regulatory filing said CA Harbor Investments, an affiliated entity of CAP V Mauritius Ltd and The Carlyle Group, had agreed to acquire an equity stake of up to 74 per cent in the company. Shares of SeQuent Scientific on Monday closed at Rs 135 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.77 per cent from its previous close.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK does U-turn on board-level exam results after failed computer algorithm

The UK government on Monday did a U-turn and issued an apology over inconsistencies caused by computer algorithm-based A-Level exam results, the equivalent of Class 12 board exams in India, and allowed teacher-assessed grades to be counted ...

Bihar flood situation grim; CWC warns likely flashfloods, landslides in some hill dists in north

The flood situation in Bihar remained grim on Monday, while central authorities warned some hill districts in the north of likely flashfloods and landslides as heavy rains disrupted normal life in parts of the country. At least seven peop...

Ker CM condoles death of Pt Jasraj

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the demise of legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, saying he was instrumental in spreading Hindustani music to various corners of the world. In a message, he said the death of...

Vice-chancellors not making any effort to engage in dialogue: West Bengal Guv

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said members of the West Bengal Vice-Chancellors Council WBVCC were not making any effort to engage in dialogue with him, which was detrimental to the academic interests of students amid the COVID-19 pand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020