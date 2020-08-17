SeQuent Scientific appoints Neeraj Bharadwaj, Rahul Mukim as additional directors

Animal healthcare firm SeQuent Scientific on Monday said its board has approved appointment of Neeraj Bharadwaj and Rahul Mukim as the company's additional directors, with effect from Monday. Bharadwaj and Mukim have been nominated by CA Harbor Investments (part of The Carlyle Group) as their nominee on the board of the company, SeQuent Scientific said in a filing to the BSE.

The board has approved their appointment as additional (non-executive and non-independent) directors, it added. The company's board of directors has also approved the resignation of KEC Rajakumar and S Devendra, non-executive directors, with effect from Monday, the filing said.

In May this year, SeQuent Scientific in a regulatory filing said CA Harbor Investments, an affiliated entity of CAP V Mauritius Ltd and The Carlyle Group, had agreed to acquire an equity stake of up to 74 per cent in the company. Shares of SeQuent Scientific on Monday closed at Rs 135 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.77 per cent from its previous close.