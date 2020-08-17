Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Tech rally elevates Nasdaq to record high

The benchmark S&P 500 was just shy of its Feb. 19 intraday record high after testing that level for much of last week, while the Dow Jones was weighed down by losses in financial and industrial stocks. Nvidia Corp was among the top boosts to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, surging almost 7% and hitting a record high after two analysts raised their price targets ahead of the chipmaker's quarterly results on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:49 IST
US STOCKS-Tech rally elevates Nasdaq to record high

The Nasdaq surged to an all-time high on Monday, while the S&P 500 approached its own record level, with both indexes lifted by Nvidia and other technology stocks. The benchmark S&P 500 was just shy of its Feb. 19 intraday record high after testing that level for much of last week, while the Dow Jones was weighed down by losses in financial and industrial stocks.

Nvidia Corp was among the top boosts to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, surging almost 7% and hitting a record high after two analysts raised their price targets ahead of the chipmaker's quarterly results on Wednesday. In afternoon trading, the tech-heavy Nasdaq exceeded its Aug. 7 intra-day record high. The Nasdaq was the first of the major Wall Street indexes to recoup its coronavirus-induced losses as several of its largest constituents, including Amazon.com Inc and Netflix Inc, benefited from curbs on social activity.

"Tech is the only trade," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "Things that were 10 years away on Feb. 18 are here now: Distance learning, seeing your doctor via Zoom, ordering pharmaceuticals via the mail." Lowe's Cos Inc and Home Depot Inc rose more than 2% each ahead of their earnings later in the week.

The two home improvement chains are expected to have received a bump to their quarterly sales from consumers looking to do minor repair work while spending more time at home. The S&P 500 retailing index rose over 1%, with heavyweights Walmart Inc and Target Corp also set to report results this week.

"Earnings season in general has been much better than expected, but a big part of that is because the expectation has been so low," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird in Milwaukee. As of Friday, 457 companies in the S&P 500 had posted results, of which 81.4% came in above dramatically lowered expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, due on Wednesday, are expected to provide more insight into the central bank's view of an economic recovery, while housing starts data is also on tap. Caution is expected to seep into markets ahead of the November U.S. presidential vote, as the election season kicks into higher gear with the Democratic National Convention, which runs Monday through Thursday.

At 1:58 pm ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.25% at 27,860.24 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.35% to 3,384.77. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.95% to 11,123.51.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors rose, with technology providing the biggest support to the S&P 500 index. Among individual movers, Principia Biopharma Inc jumped over 9% to a record high after French healthcare firm Sanofi SA said it would buy the company for about $3.7 billion.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.25-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.18-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 29 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 77 new highs and nine new lows. (Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

2 men indicted in 2002 killing of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

Two men have been indicted in the 2002 slaying of hip hop artist Jam Master Jay, which until now had been one of New York Citys most notorious unsolved killings, three law enforcement officials told the Associated Press on Monday. The offic...

MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demands CBI probe in Bengaluru violence

Congress legislator Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, whose house was destroyed during violence that broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, has demanded CBI probe into incident. Murthy told ANI over phone that he has urged Chief Minister BS Y...

U.S. postmaster general, board chair to testify before House panel on Aug. 24

New U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the chair of the Postal Service board of governors will testify next week before a U.S. House panel investigating whether recent service changes have slowed mail deliveries, the Postal Service con...

Mexico to unveil economic recovery plan in two weeks, president says

Mexicos government will in two weeks present a plan to revive the economy from the coronavirus pandemic, targeting sectors like construction and energy, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.In 15 days, a plan for the reactiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020