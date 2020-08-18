Left Menu
Funding announced to support major housing project in Horowhenua

The projects are being supported from the $3 billion ‘shovel ready’ fund set aside in Budget 2020 to kick-start the post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

18-08-2020
“Recent significant growth in population has made this a priority project for the Horowhenua District Council and I’m pleased we’re able to support this important development,” Shane Jones said. Image Credit: Pixabay

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones has today announced funding to support a major housing project in Horowhenua that will help address the district's housing shortage and a business park to enable growth in the region.

The Taraika Growth Area is a 400ha residential and mixed-used growth cell on the eastern edge of Levin.

"Recent significant growth in population has made this a priority project for the Horowhenua District Council and I'm pleased we're able to support this important development," Shane Jones said.

"The $25 million investment will enable three water and roading work as well as civic assets, such as parks and sports fields, to be constructed. This critical infrastructure will support the development of up to 2500 new dwellings and a local commercial area to complement the project.

"The council expects about 280 new fulltime jobs will be created – 170 in construction, 80 in professional services and about 30 in other, support industries. In addition, the project as a whole will lead to a significant amount of indirect employment opportunities and a positive flow-on effect for the district and wider Manawatu-Whanganui region.

"Government support for this project will allow the council to bring forward the enabling works needed to catalyse private sector investment into housing. It projects just like this that will help soften the blow we face as a result of COVID-19.

"The $25m for Taraika will involve converting overhead powerlines to the underground, shared pathways and improved roads and stormwater drainage infrastructure at Tararua Rd, Queen St and Roslyn Rd. Work will be able to get started in the next three months.

"We're also announcing $2.9 million to enable the first stage of a new Horowhenua Business Park to get started.

"The money will see previously unutilised paddocks converted into a business park that services local and regional manufacturing, construction, logistics and related commercial and industrial activities.

"This important first step will act as a springboard for private sector investment and will play an important role in job creation in the interim too. A total of 38 jobs are expected to be created in the development and construction phases."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

