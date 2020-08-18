Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deloitte acquires Spatial Access to augment advertising, marketing advisory

"Brands can now have access to insights on optimising their Advertising and Marketing (A&M) spends, by implementing strategies based on analysis and impact-based performance," the statement said. The acquisition provides a niche differentiation to Deloitte's media industry capabilities and uniquely positions them as a dominant player in this space, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 12:46 IST
Deloitte acquires Spatial Access to augment advertising, marketing advisory
Image Credit: Flickr

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte) on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Spatial Access, a leading specialised advertising and marketing advisory and analytics firm. The move will augment Deloitte's advisory capabilities and enable brands to make more efficient advertising and marketing decisions.

"This strategic move is aimed at bringing best-in-class solutions from two leading industry players - integrating knowledge-driven sector expertise by Spatial Access with the technology and advanced data analytics skills of Deloitte," it said in a statement here. The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Founded by veteran advertising leader Meenakshi Menon, Spatial Access has over the last 15 years carved its niche in the industry with solutions in media spends advisory. "Deloitte's takeover would enable advertisers and marketers across the country to benefit from this combined domain expertise," it said.

"This also enables them to have one-stop access to the wider global network and solutions that Deloitte offers to its clients—thereby driving a new era of better Return on Investments (ROIs), accountability, and performance through strategic insights, business partnership approach as well as data and tech-led decision making." With this joint proposition, brand marketers will gain deeper insights on consumers and advertising avenues that will further help position marketing spends as a strategic business investment. Deloitte said, it will also help brands instill global marketing best practices to reinvent the 'future of marketing'.

The acquisition announcement comes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which has compelled businesses to scrutinise their marketing and advertising budgets with a fine toothcomb in view of market disruptions and changing consumer behaviour. "Brands can now have access to insights on optimising their Advertising and Marketing (A&M) spends, by implementing strategies based on analysis and impact-based performance," the statement said.

The acquisition provides a niche differentiation to Deloitte's media industry capabilities and uniquely positions them as a dominant player in this space, it added. Speaking on the acquisition, Chandrashekar Mantha, Partner, Media and Entertainment Industry lead, Risk Advisory, Deloitte India said: "Deloitte strengthens its foothold in the advertising and marketing advisory space by enabling our clients to enhance the effectiveness of their marketing spends which are directly aligned to their business objectives.

"Our endeavor is to help brands address their business challenges by introducing value-added, and differentiated tech-enabled solutions across the A&M value chain," he added. On working with Deloitte, Spatial Access' Menon said, "we are excited to be a part of Deloitte. At Spatial Access, our differentiator lies in understanding the key challenges of the advertising and marketing fraternity. We have an insiders' view of the industry."

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mauritius oil clean-up team turns focus from sea to mangroves

A Japanese disaster relief team helping to clean up a devastating oil spill off the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius is focusing on mangroves, beaches and wetlands after most of the oil at sea had been collected, it said on Tuesday. ...

HPU postpones UG final year exam amid confusion over HC order

Amid confusion over a Himachal Pradesh High Court order of postponing the examination schedule, the Himachal Pradesh University HPU deferred its undergraduate final year examination scheduled for August 18. A division bench of the HC had...

Japan's travel ban to contain virus unfair, western businesses say

Four Western business lobbies joined in protesting Japans travel ban to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, saying the policy is out of step with measures in other major economies and will harm investment.Many countries have imposed t...

Shankar Mahadevan extends birthday greeting to lyricist Gulzar as he turns 86

Music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan extended birthday greetings to the legendary lyricist and poet Gulzar as he turned 86 on Tuesday. Mahadevan who has worked several times with Gulzar took to Twitter to share pictures of himself wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020