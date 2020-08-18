DrinkPrime raises USD three million funding led by Omidyar Network India

DrinkPrime,a Bengaluru-based 'pay-as-you-use water purifier' start-up, said on Tuesday it has raised Rs 21 crore (USD three million) in a Pre Series A round from Omidyar Network India and Sequoia Surge. The raise will help the company to strengthen its team and invest in its growth plans, it said in a statement.

DrinkPrime said it allows users to subscribe-to-use the company's water purifiers, rather than bearing upfront costs and ongoing servicing charges for water purifying systems in their homes. DrinkPrime has created smart water purifiers, leveragingInternet of Things (IoT) technology and a seven- stage filtration process, that give its customers access to clean drinking water on tap while being charged on apay-as- you-use model, it said.

DrinkPrime was foundedbyVijender Reddy Muthyala and Manas Ranjan Hota in 2015. The DrinkPrime service is currently operational in Bengaluru, and the company will use the funds to expand to top 10 Indian cities and expand its product portfolio, the statement said.

Vijender Reddy Muthyala said: "We aim to reach a million households in the next couple of years"..