Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway's wealth fund lost $21 billion in first half of 2020

Norway's $1.15 trillion sovereign wealth fund posted a loss of 188 billion Norwegian crowns ($21.27 billion) in the first half of 2020 as stocks and real estate holdings fell in value during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 13:30 IST
Norway's wealth fund lost $21 billion in first half of 2020

Norway's $1.15 trillion sovereign wealth fund posted a loss of 188 billion Norwegian crowns ($21.27 billion) in the first half of 2020 as stocks and real estate holdings fell in value during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Tuesday. The decline followed record earnings in 2019, when the fund raked in profits of $180 billion as global stock markets soared.

"Even though markets recovered well in the second quarter, we are still witnessing considerable uncertainty," the fund's deputy chief executive, Trond Grande, said in a statement. The world's largest sovereign wealth fund holds stakes in some 9,200 companies globally, owning 1.5% of all listed stocks. It also invests in bonds and real estate.

The overall portfolio had a negative return of 3.4%, with a decline of 6.8% for equities and minus 1.6% for unlisted real estate, while the value of fixed-income holdings rose 5.1% as interest rates plunged. "The fund's overall return was 11 basis points lower than the return on the benchmark index," said Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the fund for the central bank.

Oil companies were the weakest performers, with their stocks declining by 33.1% due to the slide in crude prices, while technology firms had the strongest development, gaining 14.2%. At the company level, technology firms Amazon Inc, Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc contributed the most to the performance, while oil firm Royal Dutch Shell and banks HSBC Holdings and JP Morgan Chase performed the worst.

The fund, which saves revenue from the oil and gas industry, is worth three times Norway's annual gross domestic product and its returns are key to the country's public finances. Its overall value is now equivalent to some $214,000 for every person in Norway.

The Norwegian government withdrew 167 billion crowns from the fund in the first six months of the year as it sought to prop up the domestic economy amid the pandemic, a sharp reversal from the net inflow of 18 billion recorded for all of 2019. ($1 = 8.8406 Norwegian crowns)

(Editing by Jason Neely and Catherine Evans)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

MUMBAI, AUG 18 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. . ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT . .CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL USDINR ...

Tigers LHP Skubal set for debut vs. White Sox

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila traveled with the team to Chicago for this weeks four-game series against the White Sox as the organization anticipates the major league debuts of a group of promising prospects. Im excited and nervou...

Govt considering giving MSME status to dealers: Gadkari

The government is considering according MSME status to dealers as it will enable them to avail benefits offered to micro, small and medium enterprises, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.&#160; Micro, small and medium enterprises ...

China launches anti-dumping probe into Australian wine imports

China has begun an anti-dumping probe into imports of Australian wine, it said on Tuesday, a move that knocked a fifth off the market value of Australias biggest winemaker and is likely to worsen tension between the nations.The investigatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020