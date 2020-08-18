Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIMTC urges RBI to extend EMI moratorium for road transport sector till Dec 31

Urging it to extend the moratorium on payment of loans, it said after the extension of current moratorium period till August 31, 2020, majority of transporters are merely making break-even, and that is only because their EMIs are under moratorium. "The throughput of interstate lorries has dropped significantly due to lack of return loads and paralysed demand...The condition of small operators across all segments, both cargo and passengers, who constitute about 85 per cent of the population, is indeed precarious," AIMTC President Kultaran Singh Atwal said in the letter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:20 IST
AIMTC urges RBI to extend EMI moratorium for road transport sector till Dec 31

Apex transporters body AIMTC on Tuesday urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to extend the moratorium on payment of loans for road transport sector till December 31, saying the sector was reeling under financial crisis. In March, the central bank had allowed a three-month moratorium on payment of all term loans due between March 1, 2020, and May 31, 2020, which in May was extended by another three months till August to provide much-needed relief to borrowers whose income has been hit due to the coronavirus crisis.

"The road transport sector in India is highly distressed, reeling in deep financial crisis due to fallout of corona-induced lockdowns and there is little hope of its revival in the current Financial Year...The critical condition of the road transport sector is impacting more than 20 crore people, directly and indirectly," AIMTC said in a letter to the RBI Governor. Urging it to extend the moratorium on payment of loans, it said after the extension of current moratorium period till August 31, 2020, majority of transporters are merely making break-even, and that is only because their EMIs are under moratorium.

"The throughput of interstate lorries has dropped significantly due to lack of return loads and paralysed demand...The condition of small operators across all segments, both cargo and passengers, who constitute about 85 per cent of the population, is indeed precarious," AIMTC President Kultaran Singh Atwal said in the letter. The letter mentioned that the taxes, diesel price, corruption and toll continue to increase the operating costs, but freight remains subdued due to weak demand. "At present, about 50 per cent of the vehicles are still off the road and once the current moratorium period is over there would be spurt in NPAs (non-performing assets)," it said.

Reiterating that the transporters are unable to pay their EMIs and the moratorium provided them little relief, AIMTC said they are being pressurised "by the recovery agents of Banks, NBFCs and Financiers to pay up their EMIs or face seizure of the vehicles". All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) is the apex body for transporters representing about 95 lakh truckers and entities.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Birlasoft aims to scale Microsoft cloud business to USD 100 mn

Birlasoft Ltd, a part of diversified CK Birla Group, on Tuesday announced a global strategic cloud alliance with Microsoft and said it plans to scale its Microsoft cloud business to USD 100 million around Rs 746 crore. The cloud alliance wi...

England axes health agency criticised for COVID-19 response

England will scrap the government agency responsible for responding to public health emergencies after the country has suffered the highest death rate in Europe from the coronavirus pandemic. Public Health England, a cornerstone of the stat...

WHO calls for widespread flu vaccinations this year

The world must administer widespread anti-flu vaccinations this year to help to ward off the risk of complicating coronavirus infections, World Health Organization senior adviser Bruce Aylward said on Tuesday. More than 21.9 million people ...

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority launches EGP system to unclog procurement process

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority UCAA on August 18 has launched the Electronic Government Procurement System EGP a government steers system that is expected to unclog the procurement process, according to a news report by Chimp Reports.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020