Swasth appoints Ajay Nair as CEO

Telemedicine platform Swasth on Tuesday said it has appointed Ajay Nair as its Chief Executive Officer with effect from September 12, 2020. He will join Swasth with more than 14 years of experience in the healthcare sector, holding significant experience in telemedicine, public health, health-tech entrepreneurship, med-tech, healthcare policy and social impact investing, Swasth said in a statement.

Nair is an alumnus of Grant Medical College and Harvard University, it added. He is currently an advisor to Fortune 500 companies, digital health innovators, non-profits and governments, for designing innovative medical and health-tech offerings, as well as business models, the statement said.

"With an illustrious career in both public and private healthcare, as an entrepreneur, consultant and a doctor, he fulfils every criteria to drive the agenda that we have set for Swasth," Swasth Governing Council member Kris Gopalakrishnan said. Swasth is a not-for-profit initiative that aims to leverage India's proven clinical capabilities and demonstrated technology prowess to democratise access to quality, affordable primary care – for any citizen anywhere in India, leveraging digital technology and ensuring interoperability.