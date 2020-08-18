Birlasoft aims to scale Microsoft cloud business to USD 100 mn

Birlasoft Ltd, a part of diversified CK Birla Group, on Tuesday announced a global strategic cloud alliance with Microsoft and said it plans to scale its Microsoft cloud business to USD 100 million (around Rs 746 crore). The cloud alliance with Microsoft will help clients accelerate their digital journey, a statement said.

"With this collaboration, Birlasoft is strategically positioned to support its enterprise clients with their cloud transformation needs, right from infrastructure to business applications," it added. Building on the current collaboration, Birlasoft will focus on delivering end-to-end services on Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 to its clients, it said. "Birlasoft has plans to scale its current Microsoft cloud business to USD 100 million...Together with Microsoft, Birlasoft will create innovative industry solutions and enable customers in focus industries to adopt Microsoft cloud technologies and services," it added.

The company, however, did not disclose the timelines for reaching the milestone. Dharmender Kapoor, CEO, and MD of Birlasoft said the company empowers customers to harness the full power of digital by combining enterprise applications with the most modern platforms, software, and digitalization processes. "Through this cloud alliance with Microsoft, our customers can expect an even broader range of solutions, delivered at a continually faster pace, which will accelerate the execution of their digital transformation strategies," Kapoor added.