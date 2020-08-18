Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $1bn loan to support Delhi-Meerut Rapid Transit System in India

The transit system project aims to help decongest the city and improve regional connectivity by establishing transit options through the densely populated sections of the NCR connecting Delhi to Meerut in the state of Uttar Pradesh.  

ADB | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 17:24 IST
ADB approves $1bn loan to support Delhi-Meerut Rapid Transit System in India
“Efficient and integrated transport solutions are critical for managing the rapid urbanization and ensuring balanced urban development of the region,” said ADB Principal Transport Specialist Sharad Saxena. Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $1 billion loan to support the construction of the modern, high-speed Delhi–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System, a first of its kind in India.

Delhi accounts for 37% of the population of the National Capital Region (NCR) of India. The transit system project aims to help decongest the city and improve regional connectivity by establishing transit options through the densely populated sections of the NCR connecting Delhi to Meerut in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

"Efficient and integrated transport solutions are critical for managing the rapid urbanization and ensuring balanced urban development of the region," said ADB Principal Transport Specialist Sharad Saxena. "This project will also provide safe, reliable and seamless travel between Delhi and other NCR cities and pave the way for a paradigm shift in mobility across the NCR."

The 82-kilometer Delhi–Meerut regional rapid transit system (RRTS) network is the first of three priority rail corridors in the country's integrated transport network under the NCR Regional Plan 2021. This project will finance the construction of railway tracks, station buildings, maintenance facilities, and traction and power supply. The RRTS will use advanced, high technology signalling systems based on the latest standards and will have multimodal hubs to ensure smooth interchange with other transport modes. The design of the stations will feature and consider the needs of the elderly, women, children, and differently-abled.

Financing for the project will be implemented in four tranches between August 2020 and May 2025. The Government of India will provide $1.89 billion and co-financiers are expected to provide $1 billion of the total project cost of $3.94 billion. A $3 million grant from ADB's Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction will support various activities, including the provision of visual, hearing and mobility aids, such as wheelchairs for differently-abled persons. Training for women and differently-abled on safe mobility and employment opportunities and behavioural change for public transport providers will also be given.

The project is expected to deliver integrated transformational impacts and better urban environment through systematic urban and land use planning as well as reduced carbon dioxide emissions and air pollution.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Robert Shetkintong appointed India's next envoy to Ethiopia

Robert Shetkintong, Foreign Service officer of 2001 batch, has been appointed Indias next Ambassador to Ethiopia, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA announced here on Tuesday.Shetkintong is currently serving as the Joint Secretary in the ...

Soccer-Spurs sign former England goalkeeper Hart on free transfer

Tottenham Hotspur has signed Joe Hart on a free transfer, with the former England and Manchester City goalkeeper signing a two-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The 33-year-old left Burnley at the end of his previous c...

Donald Trump 'wrong' president for US, says former first lady Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama has ripped through Donald Trump at the opening of the Democratic National Convention, saying he is the wrong president for our country and urged Americans to vote for his challenger Joe Biden like our lives depend on it. In a...

Over 140 youth from minority communities selected in civil services exam: Naqvi

Over 140 youth belonging to minority communities have been selected in the civil services examination 2019, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday, asserting that inclusive empowerment under the Modi government has ensured that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020