Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt offers help to man who built aircraft on rooftop

The aircraft would now have to prove a flight at a height of 2,000 feet in the next phase, Yadav, who has been working on the plane for the past two decades, had said. The industries department will offer all cooperation to his future project after the approval of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 18:19 IST
Maha govt offers help to man who built aircraft on rooftop
Representative image

The Maharashtra government will offer all cooperation to Captain Amol Yadav, the city-based innovator who has been working on a fully 'made-in-India' plane, Industries Minister Subhash Desai said on Tuesday. Yadav had last week claimed that the aircraft, which he developed on the rooftop of his house in the western suburb of Kandivali, has successfully performed the first phase of test flight.

Aviation regulator DGCA had granted the permission for the first phase of the flight late last year. The aircraft would now have to prove a flight at a height of 2,000 feet in the next phase, Yadav, who has been working on the plane for the past two decades, had said.

The industries department will offer all cooperation to his future project after the approval of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). "Land will be given to him for setting up his project, Desai said, according to an official statement here.

Yadav, a former pilot of now defunct Jet Airways, will be given all encouragement provided to industries in the state by the government, Desai said. Desai said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, too, has praised Yadav for his efforts.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-McLaren first to sign F1's new 'Concorde Agreement'

Former world champions McLaren on Tuesday became the first Formula One team to announce they had signed a new commercial Concorde Agreement setting out the sports future until the end of 2025. Tuesday was the first day teams could sign up w...

Drop in flood flow in Godavari river; several villages still inundated

Eds adding details Amaravati, Aug 18 PTI Tens of villages in West and East Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh continue to remain marooned while some were cut off from the outside world though the flood flow in river Godavari started ...

Positivity rate of COVID-19 has come down from 10.03pc to 7.72pc: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said the positivity rate of COVID-19 has come down from 10.03 per cent to 7.72 per cent despite sustained level of testing. Addressing a press briefing, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan gave five major highligh...

EU's Michel, Putin discuss possible dialogue role for OSCE in Belarus

European Council President Charles Michel and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday discussed ways to encourage dialogue to end the Belarus crisis, including a possible role for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020