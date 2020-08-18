Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vistara to operate special flights on Delhi-London route between Aug 28-Sep 30

Vistara on Tuesday said it will operate special flights on Delhi-London route from August 28 to September 30 as part of the bilateral air bubble arrangement signed between India and the UK.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 18:27 IST
Vistara to operate special flights on Delhi-London route between Aug 28-Sep 30

Vistara on Tuesday said it will operate special flights on Delhi-London route from August 28 to September 30 as part of the bilateral air bubble arrangement signed between India and the UK. Moreover, the full-service carrier is seeking necessary regulatory approvals to soon operate similar special flights to Paris in France and Frankfurt in Germany, it said in a press release.

Under a bilateral air bubble pact, airlines of both the countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions. Since July, India has established such bubbles with the following countries - the US, the UK, France, Germany, the UAE, Qatar and the Maldives. India is negotiating with 13 other countries to establish similar bubbles.

Between August 28 and September 30, Vistara said it will fly thrice a week on Delhi-London route - on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The Delhi-London flights would be operated on its newly-inducted B787-9 aircraft, it noted. The airline has a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 34 Airbus A320, one Airbus A321neo, six Boeing 737-800NG, and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international flights have been operating with the approval of aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). After a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25. However, the average occupancy rate in Indian domestic flights has been around just 50-60 per cent since May 25.

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the coronavirus pandemic. All airlines in India have taken cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, leave-without-pay and firings of employees in order to conserve cash..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-McLaren first to sign F1's new 'Concorde Agreement'

Former world champions McLaren on Tuesday became the first Formula One team to announce they had signed a new commercial Concorde Agreement setting out the sports future until the end of 2025. Tuesday was the first day teams could sign up w...

Drop in flood flow in Godavari river; several villages still inundated

Eds adding details Amaravati, Aug 18 PTI Tens of villages in West and East Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh continue to remain marooned while some were cut off from the outside world though the flood flow in river Godavari started ...

Positivity rate of COVID-19 has come down from 10.03pc to 7.72pc: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said the positivity rate of COVID-19 has come down from 10.03 per cent to 7.72 per cent despite sustained level of testing. Addressing a press briefing, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan gave five major highligh...

EU's Michel, Putin discuss possible dialogue role for OSCE in Belarus

European Council President Charles Michel and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday discussed ways to encourage dialogue to end the Belarus crisis, including a possible role for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020