Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRCTC ties up with NGO to provide free meals to poor in Mumbai

The IRCTC has partnered with an NGO in Mumbai for distribution of ready-to-eat meal to the poor and needy in the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement from the Railway PSU said Tuesday. The company plans to distribute similar meals in other cities also in association with NGOs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:40 IST
IRCTC ties up with NGO to provide free meals to poor in Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The IRCTC has partnered with an NGO in Mumbai for distribution of ready-to-eat meal to the poor and needy in the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement from the Railway PSU said Tuesday. The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) said it has partnered with the Robin Hood Army (RHA) NGO and 'Aloo Kanda Poha' will be delivered through Uber Logistic Network.

"The IRCTC has been among the front runners in distribution of free meals during the countrywide lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 and has served the affected fellow citizens by distribution of more than 21 lakh community meals and more than 1.8 crore meals to the migrant laborers travelling in Shramik Special Trains," the IRCTC said. The company plans to distribute similar meals in other cities also in association with NGOs.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Police, civic bodies play important role in protecting street vendors' livelihood: Puri

The role of the police force and civic bodies is important in protection of the livelihood of street vendors and creating a conducive environment for them, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday. At a vi...

Uttarakhand women's commission chief asks police to file report in sexual harassment allegations against BJP MLA by Aug 29

Uttarakhand womens commission chief Vijaya Barthwal on Tuesday said that she has asked senior superintendent of police SSP Almora to investigate and submit a report by August 29 after a woman alleged that BJP MLA Mahesh Negi had sexually ha...

Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief in Assam

Actor Akshay Kumar donated Rs 1 crore for flood relief in Assam, said an official statement on Tuesday. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal acknowledged the generosity of the actor and thanked him, it stated.The actor has always been a friend...

Trump to pardon women's rights activist who was arrested for voting illegally in 1872

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will pardon Susan B Anthony, an American social reformer who was arrested in 1872 for illegally voting, as at that time only men were allowed to vote. Susan Anthony, who died in 1906, played a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020