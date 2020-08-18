Left Menu
HC restrains Emami from using label `Glow & Handsome'

The Bombay High Court, in a temporary order, has restrained FMCG firm Emami from selling any skincare product under the brandname containing the words "Glow and Handsome", saying that prima facie Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has used them first in its brands.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Bombay High Court, in a temporary order, has restrained FMCG firm Emami from selling any skincare product under the brandname containing the words "Glow and Handsome", saying that prima facie Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has used them first in its brands. Justice S C Gupte passed the order on Monday on an application filed by HUL under the Trade Marks Act, seeking an injunction against Emami from using the trademark "Glow & Handsome".

HUL recently dropped the word "Fair" from its skin creams for men and women, and renamed the skin cream for men as "Glow & Handsome". Emami claimed that it was the proprietor of this trademark, and was going to launch a skincare cream for men under the same name.

"... plaintiff (HUL) prime facie appears to be a prior adopter and user of the mark `Glow & Handsome'," the high court said in its order. HUL had already launched its goods in the market with this trademark while Emami was still at the stage of adopting a process of launching its goods, the court noted.

"Its (Emami) application for registration of that mark is also of a subsequent date," the order said. Further, HUL had sufficiently advertised its new brand "Glow & Handsome", said the court.

"At this threshold stage, it is reasonable to see that there is concrete likelihood of confusion and deception in the public, if identical marks are allowed to hold the field for popular and much sold commodities," it said. Until the final disposal of the matter, Emami, which has not yet brought its own goods into the market under "Glow and Handsome" brand, deserves to be restrained from doing so, said the judge.

"Pending final hearing and disposal of the matter, the defendant (Emami) is temporarily restrained from using the alleged mark `Glow & Handsome' and/or any other mark containing the words in respect of any grooming, skincare and cosmetic products," the court said. It posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

As per HUL, it launched Fair & Lovely face cream in 1975. In 2006 it launched `Fair & Lovely, Men', and in 2018, it coined and adopted the trademarks `Glow & Lovely' and `Glow & Handsome', being the first company to do so, it claimed.

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada's COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Police, civic bodies play important role in protecting street vendors' livelihood: Puri

The role of the police force and civic bodies is important in protection of the livelihood of street vendors and creating a conducive environment for them, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday. At a vi...

Uttarakhand women's commission chief asks police to file report in sexual harassment allegations against BJP MLA by Aug 29

Uttarakhand womens commission chief Vijaya Barthwal on Tuesday said that she has asked senior superintendent of police SSP Almora to investigate and submit a report by August 29 after a woman alleged that BJP MLA Mahesh Negi had sexually ha...

Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief in Assam

Actor Akshay Kumar donated Rs 1 crore for flood relief in Assam, said an official statement on Tuesday. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal acknowledged the generosity of the actor and thanked him, it stated.The actor has always been a friend...

Trump to pardon women's rights activist who was arrested for voting illegally in 1872

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will pardon Susan B Anthony, an American social reformer who was arrested in 1872 for illegally voting, as at that time only men were allowed to vote. Susan Anthony, who died in 1906, played a ...
