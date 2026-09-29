EU's good work on migration was overshadowed by Ceuta events, says EU migration chief

Magnus ​Brunner, the European Union's ​Commissioner for Migration, ‌said ​the images of the massive surge of migrants into ‌the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in late July overshadowed what were otherwise good statistics from the EU ‌on migration. "I would say images sometimes ‌overshadowed the best statistics," he told reporters in Brussels during a presentation of a new plan to ⁠strengthen security ​at ⁠the EU external borders.

More than 72,000 people surged ⁠into the enclave from Morocco at the end of ​July, although most later left. Spain ⁠estimates 12,000 migrants remain in the tiny territory, including ⁠minors. Brunner ​had also told Reuters TV earlier this month that while there had been ⁠a sharp decline in the irregular arrivals into Europe ⁠of ⁠migrants, the images from Ceuta had nonetheless fuelled support for far-right ‌parties.