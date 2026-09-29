Snooker-Former world champion Dott jailed for historical sexual abuse

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 15:31 IST
Snooker-Former world champion Dott jailed for historical sexual abuse

Former snooker world ​champion Graeme Dott was ​jailed on Tuesday ‌in a ​Scottish court for seven years for sexually abusing two children, ‌British media reported. Dott was convicted last month on two counts of "lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour" towards a ‌girl and a boy between 1993 and 2010.

Prosecutors ‌said Dott sexually assaulted a girl, exposed himself to her and induced her to touch him. Dott was also ⁠accused ​of making ⁠sexual remarks to a boy and touching his genitals. The 49-year-old ⁠denied the charges but was found guilty after a ​trial and sentenced to seven years' imprisonment, the ⁠BBC reported.

Dott won the World Snooker Championship in 2006, beating ⁠Peter ​Ebdon 18-14 in the final, and twice finished as runner-up in 2004 and 2010. The ⁠World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association suspended him after the ⁠charges ⁠were announced last year and permanently revoked his membership after his conviction.

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