Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi floats consultation paper on format for business responsibility and sustainability reporting

Regulator Sebi on Tuesday released for public consultation a new format for business responsibility and sustainability reporting, covering environmental, social and governance perspectives, which shall be applicable to the top 1,000 listed entities by market capitalisation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:45 IST
Sebi floats consultation paper on format for business responsibility and sustainability reporting

Regulator Sebi on Tuesday released for public consultation a new format for business responsibility and sustainability reporting, covering environmental, social and governance perspectives, which shall be applicable to the top 1,000 listed entities by market capitalisation. The disclosures recommended in the business responsibility and sustainability report are intended to enable companies to engage more meaningfully with their stakeholders, and encourage them to go beyond regulatory financial compliance and report on their social and environmental impacts, Sebi noted in its consultation paper. The comments can be sent latest by September 18, 2010, it added. Sebi further said listed entities may adopt the new format on a voluntary basis for the financial year 2020–21. For entities that choose not to adopt the new format, the existing format will apply. However, from the financial year 2021-22, the new format would be mandatory. In November 2018, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs constituted a committee for finalising business responsibility reporting formats for listed  and unlisted companies, based on the framework of the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct (NGRBCs). National Voluntary Guidelines on Social, Environmental and Economic Responsibilities of Business (NVGs) were released as NGRBCs in March 2019 after aligning with emerging global concerns, sustainable development goals and United Nations' guiding principles on business and human rights. Sebi was also part of the committee and the report was released on August 11, 2020. The committee recommended that the business responsibility report be called the business responsibility and sustainability report (BRSR). The philosophy of responsible business is based on the principle of business being accountable to all its stakeholders towards global developments which are increasingly seeking firms to be responsible and sustainable towards their environment and society, Sebi said. "The performance of a company must be measured not only on the return to shareholders, but also on how it achieves its environmental, social, and good governance objectives. "Therefore, globally there is a growing recognition and emphasis on stakeholder model of governance amongst all stakeholders including institutional investors," the regulator noted. In a 77-page consultation paper, Sebi has given a detailed format of the proposed BRSR. The report is divided into three sections-- section A (general disclosures), section B (management and process disclosures) and section C (principle wise performance disclosure). Regarding the principle wise performance disclosure, Sebi said the information sought in this section is categorised as "essential" and "leadership". "While the essential level is expected from every business that has adopted these guidelines, the leadership level is expected of businesses which aspire to progress to a higher level in their quest to be socially, environmentally and ethically responsible," it said. The regulator has listed nine principles in this section, including integrity, sustainability, human rights and environmental concerns.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Police, civic bodies play important role in protecting street vendors' livelihood: Puri

The role of the police force and civic bodies is important in protection of the livelihood of street vendors and creating a conducive environment for them, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday. At a vi...

Uttarakhand women's commission chief asks police to file report in sexual harassment allegations against BJP MLA by Aug 29

Uttarakhand womens commission chief Vijaya Barthwal on Tuesday said that she has asked senior superintendent of police SSP Almora to investigate and submit a report by August 29 after a woman alleged that BJP MLA Mahesh Negi had sexually ha...

Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief in Assam

Actor Akshay Kumar donated Rs 1 crore for flood relief in Assam, said an official statement on Tuesday. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal acknowledged the generosity of the actor and thanked him, it stated.The actor has always been a friend...

Trump to pardon women's rights activist who was arrested for voting illegally in 1872

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will pardon Susan B Anthony, an American social reformer who was arrested in 1872 for illegally voting, as at that time only men were allowed to vote. Susan Anthony, who died in 1906, played a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020