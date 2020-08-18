Left Menu
Yes Bank sells over 8% stake in CG Power

The lender offloaded 5.18 crore shares worth over Rs 75 crore through the BSE and the NSE, as per bulk deal data. The deal value was around Rs 40.88 crore. According to data on bulk deals on the BSE, GDN Investments Pvt Ltd picked up 4,600,000 shares of CG Power at a price of Rs 14.66 apiece.

Updated: 18-08-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:20 IST
Yes Bank on Tuesday divested more than 8 per cent stake worth over Rs 75 crore in CG Power and Industrial Solutions through open market transactions. The lender offloaded 5.18 crore shares worth over Rs 75 crore through the BSE and the NSE, as per bulk deal data. The quantum of shares amount to 8.28 per cent shareholding in the company.

On the BSE, Yes Bank sold 2,38,27,756 shares at a price of Rs 14.66 per share, taking the deal value to Rs 34.93 crore. The lender offloaded 2,80,00,000 shares of CG Power at Rs 14.60 apiece on the NSE. The deal value was around Rs 40.88 crore.

According to data on bulk deals on the BSE, GDN Investments Pvt Ltd picked up 4,600,000 shares of CG Power at a price of Rs 14.66 apiece. Yes Bank had more than 8 crore shares or 12.79 per cent stake in CG Power at the end of June 2020.

On Tuesday, shares of CG Power rose nearly five per cent to close at Rs 14.66 apiece on the BSE. The scrip ended the day with a gain of 4.66 per cent at Rs 14.60 apiece on the NSE.

