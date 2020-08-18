Uber Auto ridership at 80 pc of pre-COVID levels in Delhi, says co

Ride hailing platform Uber on Tuesday said its mobility business is seeing green shoots of recovery with low-cost products like Auto and Moto leading the way. "As cities open and rider demand increases, the Auto category is recovering at a faster growth rate with cities like Delhi almost returning to 80 per cent of pre-COVID levels, followed by Jaipur and Chandigarh," a statement said. Over the last few months, Uber has made substantial investments to procure safety supplies for drivers, added safety screens for auto rickshaws, and implemented technology-led solutions to ensure riders and drivers feel safer while on a trip, it added.

"As citizens resume travel in the new normal, we are seeing low cost products, especially our Auto category recover faster compared to other modes. With our comprehensive in-app safety measures, reliable door-to-door service and affordable prices, we are confident that Autos will unlock demand as we scale up our service in new cities across India," Uber General Manager, North and West India, Shiva Shailendran said. * * * * Fitbit Premium crosses 5 lakh paid subscriber mark in first year Fitness band maker Fitbit on Tuesday said its Fitbit Premium offering has reached more than 5 lakh paid subscribers in less than a year since launch. Fitbit Premium is a paid membership service that gives users guidance on areas like walking, food, sleep and stress.

Fitbit Premium will also be expanding to include seven additional languages later this year, increasing the potential for even more Fitbit users around the world to benefit, a statement said. Premium is currently available in English and will be expanded to Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, and Swedish by the end of the year. Fitbit Premium is available for Indian users for a monthly and annual fee.

* * * * Inflection Point Ventures invests in IoT start-up Eden Smart Homes Inflection Point Ventures on Tuesday said it has invested in Eden Smart Homes, marking its eleventh investment since March this year. It, however, didn't disclose the investment amount.

Started in 2018, Eden Smart Homes is an Internet of Things (IoT) start-up that has a range of smart homes solutions. The funds raised will be used for launching new product lines and scaling up sales and marketing operations to acquire more customers, a statement said. It will also use the funds to set up its distribution channel across 30 major cities for driving more business.

Eden Smart Homes is currently present across five cities in India. * * * * Mphasis partners with Ashoka University IT firm Mphasis on Tuesday said it has partnered with Ashoka University to set up a laboratory for machine learning (ML) and computational thinking. The lab has been set up through a grant of Rs 10 crore by Mphasis' CSR arm, Mphasis F1 Foundation. The Mphasis Laboratory for Machine Learning and Computational Thinking will apply ML and design thinking to produce world-class papers and compelling proof-of-concepts of systems/prototypes with a potential for large societal impact, a statement said.

"Through this laboratory, Mphasis and Ashoka University will work to translate research activity into educational modules focusing on the construction of entire systems that allow students to understand and experientially recreate the project," it added. * * * * DrinkPrime raises Rs 21 crore funding from Omidyar Network, Sequoia Surge DrinkPrime, provider of water purifiers, has raised Rs 21 crore (USD 3 million) in a pre-Series A round from Omidyar Network India and Sequoia Surge. The funding will help the Bengaluru-based start-up to strengthen its team and invest in growth plans, DrinkPrime said in a statement. DrinkPrime, country's first 'Pay-As-You-Use Water Purifier' start-up, aims to reach to one million households in the next three years, it added.

"We are currently operating in Bengaluru and looking to expand to multiple geographies this year. Now with a much more robust product, our customers' love for DrinkPrime is pushing us to grow rapidly. We aim to reach a million households in the next couple of years and be true to our vision," DrinkPrime CEO and co-founder Vijender Reddy Muthyala said. * * * * Godrej Appliances introduces UV-C technology-based disinfection system Consumer durables manufacturer Godrej Appliances has forayed into health and hygiene space with the introduction of UV-C technology-based disinfecting device VIROSHIELD 4.0. Priced at Rs 9,490, the 30-litre device can neutralise COVID–19 and other viruses and bacteria in two to six minutes, the company claimed in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Godrej Appliances Business Head and EVP Kamal Nandi said, "We are working on various technologies and innovations around the themes of health, hygiene, and effort minimisation. "In line with the same, we bring to our consumers – Godrej VIROSHIELD 4.0, a UV-C technology-based disinfecting device that can protect our consumers and their loved ones from COVID-19, other viruses and bacteria."