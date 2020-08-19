Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance buys majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds for $83 mln

Reliance Industries Ltd has acquired a majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds for about 6.2 billion rupees ($83.08 million) in cash, days after e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc launched an online drug sales service in India. The oil-to-telecoms conglomerate said https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/cd4afca2-0bb5-4744-8ccb-f37a05fa65f2.pdf late on Tuesday its investment represents about 60% holding in Vitalic Health Pvt. Ltd.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 08:45 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 08:30 IST
Reliance buys majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds for $83 mln
Reliance Industries Limited Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Industries Ltd has acquired a majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds for about 6.2 billion rupees ($83.08 million) in cash, days after e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc launched an online drug sales service in India.

The oil-to-telecoms conglomerate said https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/cd4afca2-0bb5-4744-8ccb-f37a05fa65f2.pdf late on Tuesday its investment represents about 60% holding in Vitalic Health Pvt. Ltd. and 100% direct ownership of its subsidiaries. Vitalic and its subsidiaries, collectively known as Netmeds, were incorporated in 2015. Netmeds is a licensed e-pharma portal that offers authenticated prescription and over the counter (OTC) medicine along with other health products in India.

The COVID-19 crisis, which spurred a wave of online shopping, has led to increased competition between Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart, Reliance's upstart online grocery service, JioMart and a range of other smaller players for a share in the world's second most populous country. India is yet to finalize regulations for online drug sales, or e-pharmacies, but growth of online sellers such as Medlife, Netmeds, Temasek-backed PharmEasy and Sequoia Capital-backed 1mg has threatened traditional drug stores.

Many trader groups are against e-pharmacies, saying they would lead to sale of medicines without proper verification. ($1 = 74.6230 Indian rupees)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lyon's youth takes on experience of Bayern in CL semifinal

Having already eliminated Juventus and Manchester City, the task of overcoming the final hurdle to reach a first Champions League final suddenly seems less daunting for Lyon. Even if the French clubs semifinal opponent on Wednesday is a Bay...

Kingsoft unaudits 2020 interim results and its second-quarter results

Kingsoft Corporation Limited Kingsoft or the Company HKEx stock code 03888, a leading Chinese software and Internet service company, has announced its unaudited 2020 interim results and its second-quarter results for the period ended 30 Jun...

PSG beats Leipzig 3-0 to reach 1st Champions League final

The wait is finally over for Paris Saint-Germain. After 110 Champions League matches, the French powerhouse has made it to the final of Europes top club competition.No other club to reach the final had to wait longer, with Arsenal holding t...

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain in Konkan, central Maha

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Konkan and central Maharashtra over the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department has said. Mumbai and neighbouring Thane are likely to witness maximum rainfall intensity ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020