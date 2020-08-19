UST Global wins CSR Award for its 'Adopt a School' Initiative

PMI Kerala Declared UST Global winner on the strength of its sustainable CSR initiatives THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has won the Project Management Institute Kerala (PMIK)'s PMI Kerala Community Project of the Year Award for 2020 for its 'Adopt a School initiative', under which the company adopts and supports Government or Government-aided schools in the rural and financially backward communities. UST Global's unique Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative was chosen for this award on the primary criteria of the project management principles applied in the effective and efficient execution of the project. The award is the highest recognition for the project management community in the state. The PMI Award recognizes and honours significant initiatives undertaken by corporate bodies or organizations (as part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities activities) towards the improvement and well-being of the community.

Speaking on this occasion, Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer, UST Global, said, "The 'Adopt a School' program is fully planned, implemented and evaluated by the UST Global employees as part of the company's employee engagement framework called COLORS. The organization spends thousands of employee volunteer hours besides contributing financially for the program through the UST Global Welfare Foundation. This award exemplifies our commitment towards transforming lives and ensure the sustainable well-being of people." "In order to enable providing of quality education to children, the 'Adopt a School' program has been working towards infrastructure development of the schools, teaching and learning improvement with co-curricular activities, digitizing the educational ecosystem, improving the employability of students, and implementing sustainable initiatives for the benefit of individuals, society, and environment," he added. UST Global' s 'Adopt a School' program currently provides support to over 6500 children of 30 Government schools spread across Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and other towns. The CSR program for education vertical has so far supported over 20,000 students, through a life cycle approach of providing education to school children, higher education, professional education, skill development and employability of youth.

About UST Global UST Global is a technology partner dedicated to transforming businesses, communities, and the people who live within them.