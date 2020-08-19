Students of JD Institute of Fashion Technology Capture 'Rise Again' in a Frame

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Again is a reminder that when the going gets tough, the tough get going. Acknowledging the 'New- Normal' and moving ahead, the Department of Photography at JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Bangalore introduced #RiseAgain as the theme for this year's World Photography Day to encourage students to capture their vision for a better tomorrow. This year's ode to the gift of Photography is a reminder that the human spirit is resilient, and individuals have to march forward into a new beginning with new lessons and a new perspective.

Utilizing Photography, the most powerful tool of expression, to convey the message of Rising Again, the students of JD Institute have created a video that is a creative collaboration of some of the work of students that were conceptualized, ideated and captured during the time of quarantine. The theme focuses on overcoming fears and eventually accommodating to fit the new conditions and reality of life. The Nikon Expert and Department Head of Photography, Kishore Ramachanadra says, "An optimistic attitude, unleashes creativity. Our students have ardently used their time during the lockdown to capture artistic perspectives and bring about dynamism in every frame." In accordance, Managing Trustee, Neleash Dalal adds, "We are proud to watch our students rise again in line with the new normal so gracefully, and transforming themselves imaginatively and creatively into torch bearers of tomorrow. Their passion and flair will help them soar higher and higher." About JD Institute of Fashion Technology: The premier institute of Art and Design, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, is a multiple award-winning Design institute that reckons the nurturing of aspiring designers with the seed of imagination to translate their dreams into reality. Since its inception in 1988, the institution has always been envisioned at catering the students with a plethora of courses such as Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion and Lifestyle Entrepreneurship, Fashion Business Management, Visual Merchandising, Fashion Photography, and Hair and Make-up Artistry. The courses are overhauled to procure the students with the emerging change in the field. The institute has alchemized into an industry leader by carving a niche out in the field of art, design, and management education.

For more information, log onto www.jdinstitute.edu.in Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bCiT3OXLg-c Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010181/JD_Institute_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.