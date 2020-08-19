European shares weaken after Wall St rally as growth worries persist
Several countries in Europe imposed fresh travel curbs due to a pick-up in coronavirus cases. German utility group RWE fell 5.2% as it launched a share issue to finance its purchase of wind turbine maker Nordex's project development pipeline. Shipping group Maersk jumped 5.6% as it reinstated full-year earnings guidance above its previous forecast.Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-08-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 12:55 IST
European stocks slipped on Wednesday, failing to draw strength from a record run for Wall Street's S&P 500, as investors feared a resurgence in coronavirus cases could dent a nascent economic recovery in the continent.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1% by 0715 GMT, with utilities, mining and oil and gas leading losses. BP, Total and Royal Dutch Shell were down between 0.4% and 1% as crude prices slid on concerns about U.S. fuel demand.
Trillions in dollars of stimulus and a rally in technology stocks helped the S&P 500 confirm a bull market on Tuesday, but doubts over the strength of a global recovery from the health crisis limited gains across other markets. Several countries in Europe imposed fresh travel curbs due to a pick-up in coronavirus cases.
German utility group RWE fell 5.2% as it launched a share issue to finance its purchase of wind turbine maker Nordex's project development pipeline. Shipping group Maersk jumped 5.6% as it reinstated full-year earnings guidance above its previous forecast.
