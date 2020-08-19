Left Menu
INDIBET partners with St Lucia Zouks as their main sponsor for Caribbean Premier League 2020

INDIBET, a new online sports gaming platform, collaborated with St Lucia Zouks as their main sponsor of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020.

Darren Sammy. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Aug 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): INDIBET, a new online sports gaming platform, collaborated with St Lucia Zouks as their main sponsor of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. INDIBET emerged as the frontrunner and bagged the Team's Kit Sponsorship for the 2020 edition. The eighth season of the world-famous championship will be held in the West Indies from August 18, 2020. The tournament will consist of 33 matches, played behind closed doors in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Hero Caribbean Premier League 2020 is the first T20 tournament to take place following the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine period. This marks a big comeback for cricket as global teams and players come together to bring the spirit of T20 back into the game. CPL is one of the best cricket leagues in the world. It features teams with international fame such as the St Lucia Zouks, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, Barbados Tridents, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, and Trinbago Knight Riders.

Prominent names in the cricket world including Daren Sammy, Mohammad Nabi, Andre Fletcher, and many others, will be seen representing the INDIBET brand logo on their cricket jersey. "It's a great time for Cricket, and a great time to announce the new partnership between INDIBET and the St Lucia Zouks. CPL will be the first T20 league to come back after the break, and we're thrilled to celebrate this monumental occasion. The timing couldn't be more perfect as we launch our new INDIBET brand. The St Lucia Zouks are very professional and are the perfect fit for us. INDIBET is all about offering a fantastic user experience, excellent customer service and the best quality products. We're excited to share our new platform with new audiences. Now let the Cricket Caribbean Carnival begin!" said INDIBET spokesperson.

The INDIBET team is excited to collaborate with the St Lucia Zouks to create a memorable experience and engagement for cricket fans. INDIBET offers a quality platform designed especially for cricket enthusiasts. They provide a user-friendly experience throughout their products, topped off with excellent customer support. INDIBET are looking forward to the first T20 mega clash of the year and are absolutely thrilled to launch their new brand during this exciting time.

"We are delighted that INDIBET has chosen to partner with the St Lucia Zouks. In these exciting times we are proud to partner with one of the most dynamic and promising brands within the sports gaming industry and we look forward to a long and prosperous association," said Mohit Burman, Chairman of KPH Dream Cricket Pvt Ltd, the owners of St Lucia Zouks team in the CPL. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

