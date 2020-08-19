NTPC to reduce coal supply cost at Kudgi plant with new rail infra

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Wednesday said it will soon reduce the cost of coal supplies at Kudgi plant by using a newly constructed rail infrastructure. "NTPC Ltd would be able to reduce the transportation cost of coal to fuel to its NTPC Kudgi Super thermal power station in Karnataka, to around Rs 200-500 per metric tonnes (MT) thereby bringing down the cost of electricity generation. The transit time will also be reduced by 8-15 hours," a company statement said. The newly constructed 670-meter bridge in South Western railway is beneficial to NTPC Kudgi as it will help in reducing the cost of electricity generation.

The new infrastructure will also support the railways in handling more material. Besides, with the availability of double lines, travel time from Sholapur in Maharashtra to Gadag in Karnataka will be reduced for the passengers.

NTPC has provided assistance in doubling of the lines on the existing tracks from Hotgi, Maharashtra to Kudgi, Karnataka (134 Kms) and provided support in the construction of two bridges on Bhima river. Currently, a more than 50-years-old bridge restricts haulage of heavy loaded goods, whereby most of the traffic is being diverted through the Guntakal to Bellary-Gadag route.

NTPC is awaiting for the final approval from the South Western Railway and will start the operations as soon as it gets clearance, it added..