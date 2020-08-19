ZIM Lab signs pact with Hypera Pharma to market vitamin D3 orally dispersible film in Brazil

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:08 IST
Pharmaceutical firm ZIM Laboratories on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with Brazil's Hypera Pharma Group for its patented platform technology-based product, vitamin D3 orally dispersible film. The exclusive licensing agreement covers the exclusive marketing of vitamin D3 in a novel Oral Thin Film (OTF) platform with ZIM Laboratories' patented technology, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The product will be marketed in Brazil under Hypera Pharma's existing flagship brand ADDERA D3 by the name ADDERA D3 FLASH, it added. "In its OTF form, the product is intended for bone health in infants and the elderly. This unique delivery system will address the unserved medical needs of physicians and patients to enhance patient-adherence and convenience," the company said.

ZIM Laboratories Chairman and Managing Director Anwar Daud said, "The exclusive licensing agreement with Hypera Pharma Group is a step towards ZIM Laboratories' global aspirations of becoming a preferred partner globally for new drug delivery systems."  ZIM Laboratories said it provides end-to-end support on product development and supplies with an intention to drive collaborative growth..

